From unexpected romantic sparks to sudden financial wins, the universe seems to be in a twisty, unpredictable mood today. Whether you’re feeling emotionally mushy like Aries or ready to invest like a sharp-eyed Leo, each zodiac sign has something brewing—some sweet, some strange, and some totally game-changing. Ganesha’s predictions hint at deep feelings, bold moves, and even potential wedding bells. Curious what’s coming your way? Scroll through your sign to find out what today has in store

Aries: Today you will feel mushy and forlorn. Ganesha says you will make special efforts to strengthen your relationships. You look upon commitment as a security for the future. As a result, you will develop strong, long-term bondings.

Taurus: You will be fondly thinking about your close friends, particularly about the opposite. It may suddenly dawn upon you that you are in love, says Ganesha. If per chance there is a romantic encounter, go ahead and dive fearlessly in the pool of love. It is near certain that the wedding bells will be ringing for you sooner than you think. Today, nearly all Cancer born are likely to come under the lovely spell romance.

Gemini: You will spend your day fulfilling the demands made upon you by your family members and colleagues. You will need to devote time to matters at home. Pay attention to the needs of your relatives for they will be helpful to you in the near future, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Watch out for winds of change and ac accordingly. Ganesha warns you of drowning in a strong current. Your task will be easier if you adjust to circumstances. Fun and entertainment are today’s password. In the social sector business, you will have success. This is the right time to enhance social prestige.

Leo: Financial gains in shares and stocks are indicated. If you are an investor, your investments will yield substantial profits. Long-standing debts are also likely to be cleared, and pending dues will be settled. Expenses for the purposes of entertainment are a possibility, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Though you are a Cancerian, you will not bother people too much today. On the other hand, they will show more empathy for you. Ganesha says that you are too stubborn while carrying out your responsibilities, and also hold very strong convictions. At home, you will be demonstrative and will get more intimate with your kith and kin.

Libra: Ganesha says you will give more importance to your family and there may be concerns about the health of a family member. There may be news from abroad regarding the health of a close family member, which may disturb you today. Do maintain your mental balance today and remember that this too shall pass.

Scorpio: You are all set to paint the town red as you feel romance and love creeping into your life slowly. You may bump into ‘someone special’ today and see love blooming for you. There are also chances of marriage proposals and meeting prospective candidates, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You are all set to groom your skills as a professional. Talking about work, determination and dedication are likely to rule you today. Putting your heart and soul, your work speaks volumes about your efforts. Appreciation, though slow in pace, is on its way to encourage you.

Capricorn: You’ll be popular today at your workplace. Your honesty and efforts will be recognised, which will be fulfilling for you. But, tomorrow will be a different day and times may not be favourable for you. It is, therefore, necessary for you to understand the importance of today and utilise it to the maximum, advises Ganesha.

Aquarius: You know how to examine the nuts and bolts of every assignment or project, and it consumes your resources to a great extent. But, like a stitch in time saves nine, your meticulous planning minimises the chances of a loss or a failure, feels Ganesha. Not many are good at this, and such efficient planning gives you an upper hand over others when the competition is tight.

Pisces: You will communicate with your friends or relatives living abroad today. There is a chance that these communications could translate directly into substantial gain for you. You will find yourself in the mood for socializing. You will likely invite friends over to dinner at your place in the evening, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies