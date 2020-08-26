In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ as well as ‘inauspicious’ times. These times are a part and parcel of our daily lives. By reading this horoscope, you will be able to make your daily plans successful.

Today’s horoscope predicts jobs, business, transactions, relationships with family and friends, health and auspicious and inauspicious events that are about to occur throughout the day.

Cancer: Today will be a good day for you as well as your lovers. You will be able to win the heart of your beloved on the basis of creativity. The household life of married people will be normal. There will be honesty in the relationship. The day is very good in connection with work. Your hard work will pay off. Expenses will increase slightly.

Leo: Today will be a good day for you. Self confidence will increase. Income will also increase while expenses will decrease. You will get good results in connection with work. Household life of married people will pass through ups and downs, but people living a love life will enjoy speaking their heart today and your sweetheart will pay attention towards you.

Libra: Today will be a great day for you. Income will increase due to the predominance of luck. Your image will also increase. There will be happiness in married life. Life partner will think of something new. The day will be normal for people living a love life. There will be peace at home.

Scorpio: Today will be a good day for you, but you will feel under mental stress. The day will be very good in connection with work. Your rights will increase and you will complete your work. Married life will also be full of love and opportunities for romance will come. The day is good for people living a love life.