Aries: There is all likelihood today of things not shaping up as you desired. It may seem you made all the wrong investments, as the benefits may be much less. However, Ganesha indicates that life is full of unexpected happenings. There is a chance that you may meet an old friend which will make you very happy.

Taurus: Your relationship with your parents is likely to turn sour today, says Ganesha. You need to ensure that differences and misunderstandings do not creep in between you all. If, at all, that does occur, the best way to sort out issues is to talk directly to them. There are chances that you will be too free and forceful in expressing your feelings and emotions. You will be very clear and emphatic and fully aware of your intentions. You will succeed in driving home the point you are making. This is a good day for tackling long-standing issues.

Gemini: You need to beach your emotions and concentrate only on your work. Your day will be spent in meeting the demands of your family members. You will attend important meetings, be they personal or professional, in the afternoon, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Ganesha is foreseeing the conversion of your romance into marriage. But you will not have a mind in the career or business and you lack enthusiasm for the same. So Ganesha advises you not to take up any new work, but to finish off pending work.

Leo: You will need to curb down on your aggressive nature today. You will face a lot of situations today where you may lose your temper owing to minor issues and will later feel depressed. Calm and peace are required to progress in life, along with courage. Even if your personal life starts today on a tense note, by evening things will be back to normal, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today is a day to do some hard training and hard thinking. Ganesha says you will have to exercise both your muscles and your brain. Hard work will eventually lead to rich rewards. A romantic meeting with your beloved in the evening will put you in high spirits.

Libra: Ganesha says higher officials at work will shower you with appreciation and praise for your efforts. You may even be able to get a promotion or a pay rise today. There may be intensive arguments with your enemies. New relationships will get a chance to blossom today. Your competitors will be defeated today as it is a success-filled day for you

Scorpio: Not so good, not so bad, is what you would feel after the day gets over. An average day at business with no major loss foresees Ganesha. A feeling of insecurity may upset you, making you restless. Try to divert your mind by reading a self-help book. Await for a new dawn in your life.

Sagittarius: If you see people fainting when you pass by, blame it on that thousand watts, sparkling smile of yours. At work, your colleagues will benefit from your expertise and skills. In the evening, your heart may be thumping faster as you plan a special date with your sweetheart!

Capricorn: You will fully utilise your talents and earn a reputation as a perfectionist in your area of work. If you are stuck in a legal battle or dispute, it will come to an end on a positive note. You will understand the importance of constructive criticism and learn to improve upon your behaviour, foresees Ganesha. Your opponents will get the hint that you are better than them.

Aquarius: It is the day of the creative people like musicians, artists, and orators. You will look beyond the criticism coming your way and develop an understanding to aim for a better future. With unmatched enthusiasm and charm, you will outshine others at work. It is your day, make the most of it, advises Ganesha.

Pisces: You might leave for an unplanned work-related or social journey today. Small things will give you happiness today. In short, your day afternoon time will be easygoing and lucky. Ganesha assures you of success at work.