Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: If you are about to begin some important work, today is not the day, says Ganesha. But keep yourself motivated, despite minor problems. Do something you’ve never done before. Think out-of-the-box: grow your own mint, make some chocolates.

Taurus: As an administrator, you will command with an iron fist today, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may find change slowly creeping in; you may discover a more harmonious approach to managing people as compared to a dictatorial style. You will come out with flying colours from any adverse situations.

Gemini: Religious pursuits will take up a large chunk of your time today. You will incur expenses on religious rituals and charity work. You will find yourself going to a place of worship in search of peace and solitude, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You must get ready yourself to handle a few usual situations in an unusual way, foretells Ganesha. You will probably learn a few lessons in public psychology during the afternoon. Before arriving at any crucial decision, weigh the pros and cons with an unbiased mind, says Ganesha.

Leo: So what is it that inspires people to jump off a mountain with nothing but a parachute on their back? Guess you are going to find the answer to that question today, if not literally, then at least metaphorically. Ganesha foresees that you will indulge and delight in valorous deeds today. It is all about the adrenaline rush for you, even if it means taking spur-of-the-moment decisions on the home front. Keeping your current attitude in mind, it is a good idea to put on hold and delay some of those work and business related decisions. All in all, Ganesha wishes you a dynamic and energetic day. Just don’t forget the parachute, okay?

Virgo: Take stock of the situation you are in. Assess first and only then make a move, cautions Ganesha. In the afternoon, get footloose and relieve yourself of the cramped and overworked environment of your desk. But bid your time on bids and sealed tenders using all of your experience and business sense, says Ganesha.

Libra: You may get caught up in relationship issues today, foretells Ganesha. But your discretionary powers will help you steer clear of any misconceptions. Be willing to dig up the maximum support from your subordinates at work, but also keep an eye out on your opponents’ moves. It always helps to know what others are up to!

Scorpio: Chances are your beloved will share the most intimate vibes with you today, says Ganesha. The entire day shall be quiet and peaceful. Ganesha hopes your skilled negotiation will rescue you from being short changed.

Sagittarius: Time is something that once spent can never be earned back, says Ganesha. The importance of time will dawn upon you today as you undertake the massive challenge of organising your life and planning your goals. At the workplace, you will put in a lot of effort, but may fall short of reaching a level that is expected of you.

Capricorn: Every venture is fraught with risks and accompanied by uncertainties, but if you have any inclination to start one of your own today, you won’t be in two minds about it, says Ganesha. For the professionals, the day may bring recognition and accolades. This aside, your innate talent and knack for completing work on time will earn you the respect and goodwill of your seniors.

Aquarius: You need a break! Plan a trip, go for a movie, join a weekend meditation retreat. You may be burning yourself out. A little holiday will get you going once again. If nothing else, a game of tennis, or a brisk walk in the evening should do the trick.

Pisces: Frustration born out of a sense of stagnation will make you aggressive today. And while you are not likely to be able to meet all your deadlines, you will still make enough of an impact for people to realise the importance of your presence. Worry not, for things will take a turn for the better soon, says Ganesha.