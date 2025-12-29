From career decisions and money matters to family time and emotional balance, today’s horoscope brings a mix of caution, motivation and reassurance. Ganesha’s guidance for all 12 zodiac signs highlights where to push harder, where to slow down and how to make the most of the day ahead.

Aries: You are in a mood to meditate or be alone. It may have arisen from some disappointment, says Ganesha, but you should honour it. It may even be a dynamic session of meditation involving painting, dancing, humming, or simply watching the world pass by.

Taurus: Expect the confetti to pour and the music to blaze as you indulge in festivity and merry-making today, says Ganesha. Success might knock on your door this afternoon. You thoughts will drip with optimism and your day might end with partying late into the night.

Gemini: You will feel happy and content with your life today. However, you need to co-operate with others and help them with their troubles as well as maintain an attitude of friendliness. You need to guard against being selfish and looking after only your own interests, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Try focusing on achieving immediate goals today. Although, it is always beneficial to see the larger picture, there are days like today when working on short-term goals makes more sense. Later, you can cumulate these gains and complete the holistic picture. Once things are done to perfection, you will be filled with a sense of achievement. And, it deserved, says Ganesha. Celebrate in the evening.

Leo: Not every day is a Sunday, and today may not be one of those outright fabulous days, warns Ganesha. But there is high probability that you shall be very keen on your spiritual progress today. At the workplace, you may feel as if your hard work and accomplishments are not being given enough appreciation. But like Ganesha said, today is just such a day. In the evening, you might consider taking lessons to hone your skills and satisfy your love for music.

Virgo: Your ability to keenly focus on things will reach its zenith today, says Ganesha. You will enjoy your work and complete your tasks proficiently and quickly. An unexpected turn of events may take place later today, but it will not give you too much cause for worry. Ganesha says physical intimacy will only enhance your love for your beloved.

Libra: Ganesha predicts a captivating day for you in terms of career. At work, you tend to do the tasks assigned to you with amazing clarity. Later in the day, whatever you say will charm a member of the opposite sex, which comes as a pleasant surprise to you. But beware, says Ganesha, as your outlook may cast a shadow on your thoughts in the evening.

Scorpio: Work may pile up today unless you work extremely hard to meet your targets, says Ganesha. In business, you may be disappointed with the results you achieve and that may be the cause of anxiety and worry. Support may come in the form of love and affection from a dear one in the evening.

Sagittarius: Come what may, you are all set to win the heart of your beloved today. Roses, romantic songs and gifts sum up the expressions of your love for him/her. However, work is always on your mind, even when you are shopping for your sweetheart. Have a lovely day!

Capricorn: It’s your lucky day. You can look forward to an exciting time, both with your sweetheart and at work, says Ganesha. A few unexpected, but rather pleasant, events will keep you amused throughout, but there may be more surprises in store even as the day comes to an end.

Aquarius: Your family and friends are the pillars of strength for you. Today, they will make plans for leisure and recreation for you, and Ganesha advises you to go along with the flow. They want you to be happy and relaxed. You will realise how lucky you are to have them in your life.

Pisces: You will feel like King Midas himself today because everything you take up will fructify into something successful and rewarding, says Ganesha. You will be alight with incredible ideas and abuzz with stupendous energy. Feel free to skip the coffee!

