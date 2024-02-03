Aries: A romantic link is about to be presented to you as a surprise, shining and smiling. Ganesha advises you to be prepared in your best dress and to practice some romantic talking. You never know what the evening has in store for you. Only Ganesha does, and he is sporting a knowing smile.

Taurus: Spontaneity yet sincerity will be the ruling emotions of the day. Keep your eyes and ears open, advises Ganesha, as trouble might be headed your way. Make it a point to read the print well before you sign any legal contract today. Prevention is better than cure, reminds Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, your enthusiasm for sports and outdoor activities is palpable. According to you, variety is the spice of life. You will keep on jumping from one venture to another. You will establish a good rapport with your bosses and colleagues. It’s time to taste success in your immediate and interim objectives.

Cancer: You will have enthusiasm for swift action. Variety adds spice to life. So you may change job or trade. Ties with superiors will be good. Ganesha says this is the time for challenges.

Leo: You will spend the day with your family and friends today and feel closer to them. You will try to help others, as always. You will like to guide someone if your situation is comfortable today. You will be able to fulfill the expectations placed upon you by someone and will garner a lot of well-wishes, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You are born with a talent for business. Your organisational skills too are flawless. Ganesha advises you to use all your creativity, innovative ideas, and ability to motivate others to make progress in your business. Ganesha says you may freely express yourself and make full use of your sharp judgment.

Libra: Ganesha says that today will be a day where you will want to look good and feel good too. You will be able to attract people with your speech and your impressive personality today at social gatherings. Your social stature will also rise today. Romantic liaisons may take a serious turn today. Ganesha’s blessings are forever with you.

Scorpio: According to Ganesha, your family, and friends top your priority list today. Life looks hunky dory on the personal as well as professional front. Apart from business developments, romantic relations are in bloom. And this is evident from your blushing cheeks. Creative indulgences may give a new dimension to your life!

Sagittarius: You feel like going back to carefree, childhood days. You even practice that by taking an impromptu pleasure trip, in the outskirts of the city. And bumping into an old pal, reliving your past is like an icing on the cake. As Ganesha says, golden moments are best undescribed, and you too, by the end of the day, are speechless for this wonderful day!

Capricorn: You will walk down the memory lane, cherish those lost moments and later on feel an urge to meet or contact old friends, says Ganesha. Expectations of your near and dear ones, however, may seem burdensome. You will still see the brighter side of everything, and spending quality time with your sweetheart will certainly re-energise your powers to deal with difficulties.

Aquarius: You will finally end today and you will enjoy the fruits of your hard work. You are very good at considering all the pros and cones of every situation/project, drawing a plan on paper, and distributing responsibilities, however, execution of those plans is a problem area for you. Be practical to be successful, assures Ganesha.

Pisces: You will come up trumps against your competition today. This will make you enthusiastic about your prospects. You shy away from the spotlight usually, but today you will find yourself thrust into the role of a leader, as you take on new assignments. A progressive day awaits, says Ganesha.