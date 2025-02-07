Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: Today, you will crave total freedom in whatever you are doing, says Ganesha. And sheer entertainment is on the cards for teenyboppers, like mall-hopping or going for a film. The kids will demand a Jumbo Berry ice cone. All in all, it will be a family day for you.

Taurus: In all probability, it is a favourable day to begin financial planning, says Ganesha. You will focus on your relations and leave no stone unturned to make them prosper. You may yearn for a quiet getaway and end up spending a small fortune to get what you want.

Gemini: You will spend the day safeguarding sentiments of others and it is in your own interest. For most part of the day, probably the entire day, you will be away from your family, mostly on a trip for business or leisure purposes. Today, having a successful career will be only thing on your mind.

Cancer: You are a master of deception, and your sugar-coated comments play a pivotal role in your methods. Today, you will be able to smell trouble from a distance, and will know when to take a U-turn. Your methods may not make you very popular with the so-called moral brigade working with you, but you may think that this is the easiest way to the top. Ganesha, however, is not too sure that these tactics will work on a long-term basis.

Leo: Ever been surprised at your own abilities? Today you shall be, says Ganesha. With the perfect blend of amicable gestures and lack of inimical actions, you are poised to become the cynosure of all occasions. The day will bring to the fore your flexible nature, moderate views, and your mature mannerisms in a cocktail that is as heady as the best blend. With a mind set on communal harmony, you are assured to have success coming your way today, foresees Ganesha.

Virgo: You will shine exceedingly well in all the activities that you undertake today. Your dream of starting business operations on foreign shores will fructify today, says Ganesha. You may pay more attention to your personal appearance, which will boost your morale considerably.

Libra: Some days are full of new ideas. Today is one such day as you radiate diligence and intelligence. Consider it an auspicious moment to begin new business schemes, especially if you happen to be self-employed. Today, you will be able to think at a level higher and clearer than the rest. But, as happens when you focus more on work, it comes at the cost of family time. Maintain a balance, advises Ganesha.

Scorpio: Dig in deep and keep yourself in the hunt, says Ganesha. Karma matters, but don’t give much thought to the outcome. In matters of joint ventures, adopt a wait-and-watch approach today.

Sagittarius: To do or not to do? That will be the question for most of today as you find yourself pulling out of one dilemma only to trip into the next one. Controversy will surround you and you may find yourself at the crossroads, where you are unsure of which direction to take. Turn to the wisdom of the experienced for proper guidance, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn: The most intimidating of ventures can prove successful if fortune favours you; you will be fortunate today, says Ganesha. Those of you dealing in stocks and shares can expect a profitable day ahead, but don’t forget to give credit to your spouse; it will be their luck working wonders for you.

Aquarius: Bursting with new ideas, you want to make the world a better place! You will give your best in a team and will come up with great schemes and solutions. At gatherings, says Ganesha, you Bulls remain your charming self.

Pisces: Home is where the hearth is, in which the troubles you need to deal with today are smouldering. Running away from your problems will simply have you out of breath; it would be wiser to take a stand and find solutions to petty conflicts without losing your perspective. Make no mountains out of mole hills, says Ganesha.