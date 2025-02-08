Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Your progress will be abundant, enabling you to save quite a lot for a rainy day. More agreements are on the cards, and these may prove milestones in your business. Ganesha says that you have worked hard and its fruits lie in the future.

Taurus: You are likely to show a strong streak of selfishness today, says Ganesha. He urges you not to too possessive about people or acquisitive about things and objects. Be very particular about this as your self centred tendencies could cause you a lot of grief. Your judgments plans and decisions may not be too reliable. Your arguments, too, could fall flat. You could be picking up some electronic gadgets sometime in the evening.

Gemini: You may or may not be too open about it, but you love those around you. You can easily sacrifice your ego to ensure that the sentiments of the ones you love are not hurt. But this can take its toll. You are probably planning a trip today — business or pleasure, whatever the excuse may be, the idea is to take a break. In the evening, you will be in the company of people who share your views, says Ganesha.

Cancer: In order to protect the feelings and sentiments of those dear to you, you may tend to hide your emotions under the garb of a calm demeanour, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may set out on a short trip out of town. In the evening, you may spend a handsome sum of money to make yourself look better.

Leo: Lady Luck and the goddess of wealth both seem to favour you on this very unique and dynamic day, says Ganesha. So, it should come as no surprise when you gain both — money and power — on the business front. The latter half of the day might find you splurging a bit on jewellery for your sweetheart. Remember, diamonds are a girl’s best friend. Guard against your funds being swindled. It always pays to take an active interest in your monetary dealings.

Virgo: There are chances that today, you will turn to your family for happiness, predicts Ganesha. Of course, you may have to spend a small fortune to please them. Later in the day, you may pen the first chapter of a long-term platonic relationship.

Libra: Today promises to be a joy ride for your hidden corpulent side. Relish what you eat, as today you shall take a keen interest in the same. Career wise, you may find yourself standing at crossroads. But the good part about that is there are many paths to choose from. The latter half of the day promises to bring some monetary gain. It may be something that you have been looking forward to help enhance your future prospects. Whatever it is, it’s sure heading your way!

Scorpio: It is highly likely that you will be on the move today, predicts Ganesha. You will be actively shuttling from one location to the other for work or social purposes. Business meetings and conversations will be the basis of all your thoughts. Business proposals may take shape later in the day, feels Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Mysteries that have perplexed and plagued you for the past few days will unravel as the curtain draws from the clandestine, laying bare the aspects you needed an insight into. Any associations you make today will be beneficial in the long run. Your day will end with a feeling of gratitude and emotional attachment to loved ones, beyond the sweet veneer of material love.

Capricorn: You may get bogged down with work, and experience enormous stress today, says Ganesha. But, an adept professional, you will not give up easily. Your opponents will take a beating and will start to acknowledge your potential and abilities.

Aquarius: Straighten your tie and pull in your tummy, it’s time to make an impression! And that’s not all; you need to be sharp as important decisions await you. Haste will not do, as these decisions may have a long-term impact, cautions Ganesha.

Pisces: You will be full of energy and enthusiasm today, a fact which owes nothing to the revitalising pills you have added to your diet. You will have a great time making new acquaintances and splurging on someone you think is special, and this too should probably not have anything to do with aforementioned pills. If it does, however, you ought to be wary of starting new ‘projects’, says Ganesha.