Aries: You will focus your attention today on your beloved. You will feel very energetic, but your commitment to work will falter. So don’t be surprised if your superiors are annoyed. However, Ganesha says today is a day for romantic pursuits.

Taurus: Professionals in all spheres of work are due for a field day today. The day will be particularly outstanding for Administrators and executives are likely to get richer by the end of the day. Even if you are engaged in some other work, you will stand out and get noticed for your overall excellence. Businessmen can expect to get into new partnerships and joint ventures. This is a very auspicious day for launching new projects.

Gemini: A hectic and busy day awaits you, which will probably leave you feeling bored and listless. Find creative ways to beat the boredom, or take a break and do things which appeal to you today, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You wish to display your social prestige and monetary clout in front of your relatives. But you have to pay a heavy price for that. Your past experience will teach you something, which will stand in good stead for future dealings.

Leo: You will see some change in your daily schedule today. It is a good day to start a new job or business activity. You will focus more attention on your personality today. You will try to improve yourself and bring your hidden talents to the fore. Make the most of this opportunity to implement your plans, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today you will feel monetarily much stronger than you have ever felt, says Ganesha. You will realise the need to make monetary arrangements for some unforeseen financial instability that may occur in the future. Your leadership qualities will be appreciated by people around you. Ganesha warns that there may be wild fluctuations in monetary transactions.

Libra: Ganesha says today you may be able to undertake travel for business or pleasure purposes. It may be a busy day for you work wise and you may not be able to completely focus on your family or family issues. Try your luck in the stock market today, as it may prove beneficial to you. If there are certain issues or problems they will be sorted out today because of your varied skills and past experiences. Ganesha wishes you a day full of happiness and joy today

Scorpio: Your sixth sense would work wonders today, as per to what Ganesha has to say. Trust your instincts and work accordingly. Work enthusiastically and dedicatedly. When the pressure of work mounts on you, take a break and unwind with the help of soft music.

Sagittarius: Ganesha foresees a day full of promises. People in the creative field, especially artists are going to benefit more. Radio jockey and television anchors can make a note of this day in their diary, as it may serve as a memorable day, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Opportunities don’t knock on the door twice. Today, you’ll answer the door and utilise the opportunity to the most, predicts Ganesha. Positive results will be visible and you’ll stand a chance to overtake your competitors. Even if the competition is fierce and opponents try everything to pull you down, you’ll not let them win the battle. Socially, you will be very popular today.

Aquarius: The game is set; you are put up against those who are holding a grudge against you and are waiting for an opportunity to pull you down. But, the Lion – the King of the jungle doesn’t fear anyone. You are confident, skilful, and know your strengths very well. No matter how hard the opponents try, they will be no match to you, predicts Ganesha. Throughout all of these your spouse will support you silently but strongly.

Pisces: You will find yourself in a philosophical state of mind today. You will be able to see things for what they really are, rather than what they appear to be. You are unlikely to try and swim against the flow today, given your mental state. You will take things are they come to you, one at a time. Some bad news could come your way and likely keep your mind convulsed with stress, says Ganesha.