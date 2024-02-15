Aries: Positive thinking can change the world, and you could do with some today. No matter how tough the going gets, take it in your stride, says Ganesha. If you think you can do it, you will. You have the magic touch today to initiate a new business strategy.

Taurus: The time you previously spent on certain activities may not yield results as expected, predicts Ganesha. You will be reluctant to travel today. You may find yourself wanting more space and freedom of expression. A stroll with your sweetheart, hand in hand, maybe the highlight of your day, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, it’s time to meet those who are close to you, and maybe even those who were close to you at some point in time. Also, it’s time to revive old friendships, and old memories and sink into nostalgia. You may want to buy a valuable historic artefact, says Ganesha.

Cancer: It is about time that you cultivate healthy eating habits. Today, you will be prone to doing everything in excess. You may overeat or get swept away by emotions. You must keep a check on your emotions, or it may lead to unwanted complications. Eat vegetables or salad for a healthy lifestyle, suggests Ganesha.

Leo: You sure love playing a team sport, but that does not diminish the fact that you are a tough player to compete with, says Ganesha. If only they had a rugby team at the local club! You derive a sense of completion from the fact that you have given your best effort to any endeavour. You take on challenges with a nonchalant air of ‘come as they may’. With your attitude and strategy, success is not far behind. Smile along with Lady Luck by your side today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: A shadow grows large in your mind today. An unknown fear will haunt your day, warns Ganesha. But be ready to take a hike. You are most likely to end up spending on your foreign associates. Be careful of those expenses, says Ganesha.

Libra: Sometimes, you lend a helping hand and people end up taking the entire arm. Well, that’s kids for you! So beware, because young ones around you may try to take undue advantage of your sympathetic nature today, hints Ganesha. Minor issues and problems may dampen the high spirits that you are in today. But fret not, just keep a cool head and get back on track to being your charismatic self. Also, Ganesha sees you taking chances in money matters today.

Scorpio: Today, there are chances that you will be disturbed by the continuous flow of negative thoughts in your mind. Try to divert your mind and look for positive people or friends who would cheer you up. Understanding needy people and living up to their expectations would bring some respite to your disrupted mind, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: It’s time for you to sit back, relax, and let your actions do the talking. After all, actions speak louder than words, they say. You will also wrap up with all the pending tasks today, says Ganesha. You play an important role in resolving troubles, either for yourself or for others.

Capricorn: Success never comes easy, but in your case, it will make an exception, says Ganesha. You will meet with success in your social as well as professional life, and this will also make your treasure box. At work, prepare to get loaded with new assignments and simultaneously deal with existing work pressure. But it won’t be as fatiguing as it sounds; evening recreations will charge you up for the next day.

Aquarius: Things barely move today. But just like the proverbial tortoise, you seem to be winning the race, for many opportunities will come your way. There won’t be any cash crunch, so you needn’t lose sleep over that, says Ganesha.

Pisces: The apple of your eye is what you will have your sights set on today. You will likely find yourself attending a Parent-Teacher meet, says Ganesha. However, fortunately, it is likely only to receive news about how proud your children are making you. Buy them something to make them happy, or take them out on a picnic. Either way, it is spending quality time with the kids today that will be on your agenda.