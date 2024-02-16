Aries: Today in the morning you will choose to approach work audaciously. You will churn out fancy ideas. However, Ganesha says, by noon, you will feel disoriented again. Ganesha urges you to take a break to re-energise yourself.

Taurus: This day, you are likely to be in a mood to extend your business activities, and launch a new venture. Ganesha urges you to hold your horses today and reminds you that haste makes waste. It would be a good idea to wait for a few days and, in the meantime plan out your projects meticulously, in detail. Post noon you are likely to get indisposed. Take care of your health. Try to stay calm and focused. That will help you finish whatever you’ve set out to do.

Gemini: There seems to be a mood of celebration in your family. However, you will be busy handling a business deal while your family enjoys the occasion. You are likely to go on a tour for business purposes later in the day. You will devote time to achieving professional success rather than celebrating a personal achievement, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You get full cooperation of Dame Luck, says Ganesha. You will plan a new business strategy to achieve success. Kids will benefit as profit and prestige is indicated from your father’s side, too. Hopes of foreign travel may blossom. Today you feel a unique sense of joy and zest for life.

Leo: You will be able to spend an enjoyable time with your partner today. For those who are unmarried, it is a good time to tie the knot. In the later half of the day, work-related worries will keep you occupied. However, do not get preoccupied with minor issues and forget your principle responsibilities, says Ganesha.

Virgo: In the ocean of relationships, you might just stumble upon the right person for whom you have been searching. However, Ganesha warns that you think carefully before forging an intimate relationship. In the evening you may have second thoughts about your present job. Ganesha hopes there will be slow and steady progress on the romantic front.

Libra: Ganesha says your outfit and dressing sense will add to your personality and beauty. People will be impressed with your beauty. A social event in the evening will bring you closer to someone and there may be romance in the air.

Scorpio: Haste makes waste. It’s important to think twice before you come to a decision, says Ganesha, or your plans may go haywire. The day does not seem promising as your efforts may go in vain. Business trip on the cards. Make your beloved feel special, in the evening!

Sagittarius: You may turn to your family for love and happiness today, predicts Ganesha. But your soul searching will come at a high material cost. In the evening, you may encounter a thrilling love prospect with who you might indulge in some adventurous activity. It might be the beginning of a platonic love affair, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: You will perform a balancing act today. On the one hand, you’ll be working very hard to meet your targets, while on the other hand, you will take some time out for your hobbies. Your boss and team members will shower praises on you. But, all that glitters is not gold, warns Ganesha. Do not take their words on face value, as you may not understand the hidden meaning. It is a good day for students.

Aquarius: You are not at a laid-back person. You like to be active and be a part of the action happening all around. Now is your time! Take the initiative and grab the opportunity, after all, the early bird catches the worm. Till the end of the first half of the day, you will be in a jovial mood. But, the mounting pressure of work may become difficult to handle. Learn to relax as it will help you increase your efficiency and be in a good mood, advises Ganesha.

Pisces: For those who are single, today is a good day to ‘get hitched’. For those who are married or have lovers, a romantic day awaits you which will bring you closer to your partner. New partnerships in business are also a possibility. It is a good day to form new relationships or to renew old ones, says Ganesha.