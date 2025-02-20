Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: Ganesha will play Cupid with you today. You will be seized by temptations, and may even forget that your desires are one-sided. If in a troubled relationship, you may get insights into some unresolved matters, says Ganesha.

Taurus: This day there could be a lot of surprises in store for you. Be prepared for sudden and unexpected twist and turns in the flow of events. This is not a day for taking up meaningful activities. Ganesha advises you to postpone all major programmes and decisions for tomorrow. You are likely to encounter stiff challenges where compromising your principles may seem to be the only way to face them. Try not to respond without giving everything a second thought.

Gemini: You will don the role of a very affectionate parent today. Your children, however, may get a bit uneasy by this sudden surge of love on your part. Don’t overdo it; if you have just realised that your kids need warmth, be patient with them. With your spouse, however, you will have no problem in the warmth department. In fact, expect fireworks in the evening. A vindication of your existence.

Cancer: Today, your love for your partner will reach the point of obsession. Before you realise it, you will uncharacteristically go out of your way to impress the love of your life. It will be as if you are under a spell. So unless someone shakes you out of your stupor, you may end up doing something that you may live to regret for the rest of your life. You will also express your care for your elders, but it will be nothing compared to your devotion to your love interest.

Leo: “Show me the money!” Well, you might as well be saying that aloud, because today, you are going to be heard. Ganesha foresees a fruitful day in money matters. Even professionally, you come to terms with enjoying the power of money. It is a good day for a bit of splurging, especially on those you love. So go get those pearls that your sweetheart spotted at the jewellery shop! Also, you might want to be careful about not getting swindled, cautions Ganesha.

Virgo: A candid conversation with your beloved is on the radar today. Labour to complete tasks you’ve been putting off for a while, says Ganesha. A trip to a sacred place is also blinking. But be advised, and weigh your options before making a choice.

Libra: Call it your charm, your influence or whatever you will, but today, it brings incredible results for you, says Ganesha. Also, you may personally contemplate a little bit of self-improvement for ensuring better prospects in the future. It is likely that some of you may decide to smarten up your dream house. After all, your home reflects who you are. Others may well be on their way to building an abode for themselves.

Scorpio: Endless ambitions and limitless energy – a day tailored to perfection, forecasts Ganesha. On the career front, you will be looking for some challenging activities. You will have more than enough vigour to tackle anything that work or academics can throw at you. You will socialise later in the day by attending parties or hosting dinner for friends.

Sagittarius: The artist in you will shine today, and how, says Ganesha. You’ll be content with your possessions, which have been preserved over long years. Later in the day, your focus may shift to renovating or decorating your home by adding artifacts and furniture.

Capricorn: The day will find you in an exceedingly good mood and you will be all energetic and geared up to take on challenges as and when they come, says Ganesha. A number of business activities will command your attention, and agreements and contracts you will take hold of as a consequence may get you a fortune. On the social front, you will display your intellect and impress your audience.

Aquarius: Today, you decide not to mix business with pleasure. A wise decision, says Ganesha. Your commitment to work increases and you don’t want to harm your prospects. However, you reserve the evening only for your loved ones, who are more than happy to have you with them. A fine balance, says Ganesha.

Pisces: The feelings of resentment that you have been harbouring since some time will not allow you to take any criticism that comes your way in the right spirit. This does none harm, but you. Learn to let go of your negative thoughts and indulge in some harmless fun and frolic today, says Ganesha.