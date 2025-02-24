Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: You will be torn between work and family as both try to grab your attention. You may reserve the evening for having fun. You crave to become famous and are likely to accomplish your ambition shortly. You have Ganesha’s blessings to support you.

Taurus: Ganesha is pleased to see that you have a bright day ahead. Your efforts are due to give the results you expect. If you are in the mood to achieve something more than usual, this is the day for it. You are not likely to be disappointed. You will be getting increasingly popular socially as well as professionally, and gaining the trust and support of one and all. Everyone will speak and think highly of your commitment and competence.

Gemini: An auspicious day awaits you. You will pay more attention to your family than to your career or at the work front. This will mean the resolution of some long pending issues and projects at home. An enjoyable time with your family and children awaits you, says Ganesha.

Cancer: The Archer will be quite sharp at work and equally penetrating in matters of the heart. Though you may temporarily lose focus, your mind will bring you back to the real world. You will work at break-neck speed only to be able to spend as much time as possible with your sweetheart.

Leo: Pack your bags, and don’t forget the sunscreen and the shades. Look at the stars today — Ganesha foresees for you a strong prospect of going on a tour. If not an individual backpacking adventure, then an elaborate family holiday, but travel you shall. With Lady Luck smiling upon you all day long, getting work done to the satisfaction of all is not an issue. So wrap up the workload, and grab your suitcase. Bon voyage!

Virgo: Today, find yourself rummaging through the vast recesses of your inner self. You will make fabulous money to spend on your loved ones. Face up to work pressures by indulging in corporeal pleasures. You may warrant the company of someone special to think out loud all that is inside you, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha says that you need to be more careful in your work field as your enemies or your competitors will try to pull you down today. You will have to be very careful in making business agreements or negotiations regarding give and take in the business. You will see your beloved grow distant from you today.

Scorpio: You shall also work like a donkey and yet be smart as hell in what you do today. It is favourable if you engage in household activities – gardening, cooking, cleaning and the like. Work pressure will be displaced by family pleasure, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Your ways of dealing with your teammates and colleagues will be strict and disciplined. However, your perfect ways at work will leave them awestruck. Your equations will be least affected by your stern ways, says Ganesha. Do not let success go to your head.

Capricorn: Impulsiveness, which is not really your trait, will be very evident in whatever work you do today, say Ganesha. Money matters will keep you preoccupied for a major part of the day, but ironically, your otherwise methodical approach to everything will go for a toss. You will splurge in the second half of the day, and it will be more than what your means can afford. Keep a check on the sudden flow of spontaneity in your actions, or you may later regret making certain decisions.

Aquarius: You are ambitious, and quite unapologetic about the way you pursue your goals! You will work hard and push your way through if you have to. Not just that, you will see to it that you have all the skills and competency required to make it big. Success is never served on a plate, and you know it, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Well begun is half done. With this in mind, you will set out to actively seek the cooperation of your colleagues and the sanction of your seniors to tackle some important projects, says Ganesha. The evening should find you heading out to watch a movie or doing something creative, like painting.