Discover your horoscope today with the help of the astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You will desire absolute freedom in whatever you do today. A lot of entertainment is on the cards for teenagers, like window shopping or going for a movie. Kids may demand a treat from you. Generally, family affairs dominate today.

Taurus: Today you are going to focus on enhancing your looks and appearance, says Ganesha. Instead of trying to seek satisfaction from within yourself, you will be flaunting your fine clothes, your hairstyles. A visit to a beauty parlour cannot be ruled out. Your new look will make you tremendously confident and impressive and will make others see you in a new light. Have no fears. You have a great day ahead.

Gemini: You will make a reputation for yourself as a leader in your social circle. You yearn for something in your heart, and need to concentrate your energies upon attaining it. Your creative mind will come up with solutions today to certain questions that have been perplexing you for quite some time, says Ganesha.

Cancer: It is high time that you dedicated yourself to your work. If you are looking to try new things, today may not be a very good day to do so. Stick to doing things the way you have been doing them so far, advises Ganesha. All you need is a little attitude adjustment. Today, you are likely to meet an old friend and you will get busy reminiscing about your time together.

Leo: You will relentlessly try to find means to progress at the workplace today. You will remain steadfast in your resolutions. You will not allow those working under you to slack. You will need to let go of your inhibitions and fears to be happy in life. You will receive the benefit of highly placed superiors, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Children will ring in applause and praises – in the classroom and off it too! Processing logic and reasoning will improve too. Ganesha asks you to keep calm and enjoy the joy ride, irrespective of anything that happens during the day.

Libra: Unleash the artist in you today! Don’t be surprised if you happen to discover a love for the fine arts. The stars bestow on you refined aesthetic sense. As a result, your penchant for interior decoration is sure to get a boost. There is also the possibility of you capitalising on the commercial aspect of your newly acquired hobby, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Family matters have been screaming for long time for your attention now. Your estranged spouse may deal the final blow to sever all ties, foretells Ganesha. But keep calm, and hold that tongue, advises Ganesha. Your priority should be to secure your family’s peace.

Sagittarius: The cloud of worries is likely to keep you gloomy today. Try to burst that cloud, and make a decision that would help you to solve your troubles. There may be some delay if you want the situation to get back to normal. However, as Ganesha says, you would be the one who would benefit at the end of the day!

Capricorn: There are good days and bad days; your day today will oscillate between the two extremes, says Ganesha. While on the one hand, your mind will be flooded with negative feelings that will make you feel miserable, on the other hand, your efforts at work will yield good results in the future. The need of the hour is to stay calm and take criticisms in your stride. Dealing patiently with chaotic situations will pay off in the long run.

Aquarius: The day is taxing. You may find that others have dumped their share of work on you. But you are not one to admit defeat, and will deal with the challenge squarely, says Ganesha. You will outwit your opponents and toast your success by starlight!

Pisces: While your day is unlikely to be very satisfactory, keeping your expectations low will help lessen your disappointment, says Ganesha. However, the evening is likely to be as refreshing as your day was depressing, with all the socialising in store for you. A rollicking party awaits you with good food, wine and music as accompaniments.