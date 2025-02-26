Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You have been too busy with work and social obligations. It is high time you took a break and did something for yourself. Your health may need attention. Ganesha says, everything else should take a backseat if you’re stressed out.

Taurus: You will manage to achieve all short-term goals that you had set today and your focus will now shift to setting long-term ones. Work pressure will continue but you will make it a point to find some time to renew your leisure activities. Family and friends will also figure in your scheme of things, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: Today will prove to be an emotional and engaging day for you, predicts Ganesha. Fortune will favour you, though your emotions may cloud your reasoning and slow down your progress. Your spare time will be spent on devising methods to make the best use of your knowledge.

Cancer: You may get a gift from your life partner. Ties with business partners will be good and you will get a good news from them. Time to make new plans for the future with spouse. You will feel greater companionship with spouse, giving you joy.

Leo: Maybe it is the weather, or just one of those days, but today, you are extremely prone to wild mood swings, says Ganesha. You must remember that nothing is permanent, except change. So go with the flow and do not get caught in the undercurrent of the changes that are taking place all around you. Take it as a warning that works to your advantage, says Ganesha. All the worrying and sorting out done, do not forget to sit back and relax— you deserve it more than anybody.

Virgo: Mundane, everyday routine will get on your nerves today, warns Ganesha. Don’t make a mountain out of a mole hill. All said and done, you won’t let anything affect your zest to work. You will break new ground to win the hearts of others, feels Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will be able to see a huge change in your personal and social status. Ganesha says that this may be due to medium like television or due to your innovative ideas in your work place. People will be praising you and your work today. You will be more interested in the fine arts.

Scorpio: You shall groom yourself all prim and proper today. The thought of how you look dominates your mind today. You are likely to capture the imagination of people – both at work and at social gathering. Cash will exit left, right and centre from your pockets on account of fun and entertainment.

Sagittarius: Your temper is as hot as a fireball today, foresees Ganesha. Not for nothing they say that anger may destroy the world. Don’t axe your own feet by your aggressive behaviour. Cool down and think before you act. There are chances that you may experience financial crunch, handle it carefully, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn: Certain revelations about a relationship will draw your attention; you will find it intriguing and will spend a good amount of time trying to solve the mystery, says Ganesha. Besides, your impressive communication power will help dissolve conflicts that may have risen because of misinterpretation. There is nothing really to worry about, but keeping abreast of the activities of your rivals will help you stay ahead in competition.

Aquarius: It is your lucky day today! Whatever you will wish for, it will fall into your lap, be it name, fame, money or love. During the second half of the day, you will keep yourself occupied with your hobbies like reading, writing, playing active role in discussion groups or research, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You are unlikely to be your calm and lucid self today. You will likely catch yourself worrying unnecessarily and putting in more efforts than required at work. However, some leisure time will come your way in the evening wherein you will regain your usual perspective, says Ganesha.