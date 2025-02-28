Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Today, you want to do something for the environment. Ganesha says plant a tree, clean up your neighbourhood, ask for a paper bag. You wish to lead the world into a better place? Do it by all means, but one step at a time.

Taurus: Anxiety will keep your nerves swollen for most part of the day, feels Ganesha. On the work front, you will face success later in the day. You will be a role model for business efficiency and people will try to follow in your footsteps. Your efforts will be validated with generous profits.

Gemini: If you are embroiled in a legal dispute, an out-of-court settlement is likely, predicts Ganesha. You are a courageous person and you’ll need a lot of it today. Don’t back down from your decisions. You may have to be stern with a few people. Your resilience will pay off.

Cancer: Ganesha portends that you will remain invincible and unbeatable throughout the day. However, today will be as boring and uneventful as it gets. It will be just another day at office, and an equally simple day at home. There will not be any low points, but no high points either.

Leo: You will leave no stone unturned to satisfy and please your partner today. So your chances of slipping up are very slight. You will be able to impress your partner today. You need to be careful in all your financial dealings today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Communication is your best handgun and creativity your best bullet. Ganesha feels you are full of energy, enthusiasm and exuberance. Creativity, though, will be at its best in an atmosphere free of pressure and strain, cautions Ganesha.

Libra: It is your friends who prove to be lucky and beneficial for you today, especially if they happen to be walking the corridors of power, says Ganesha. Do not hesitate to start that new joint venture today. See your popularity grow by leaps and bounds as you get due recognition for your abilities and efforts.

Scorpio: You are likely to get overboard with your ambitions and be loud-mouthed, says Ganesha. But do not to be too forceful or severe lest you end up tarnishing your image. It is best to stay clear of conflicts in the larger scheme of things, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Wisdom in words and hero in deeds – this may well be your avatar today. Expect good news at work, especially related to a thicker pay package or an increase in office floor area. Accountants and franchisees – expect to crunch good numbers today!

Capricorn: Lack of proper planning is probably the reason for you not being able to get your work done in time. You’ll realise this mistake and today, you will spend majority of time drawing a plan on paper, says Ganesha. You may hit a jackpot, but think twice before spending the money on anything unnecessary. You may come across some good career opportunities, grab them before it’s too late.

Aquarius: Some days, you crave to know everything. Today is one such day. You will also prove a worthy opponent. You may upset your adversaries’ plans, much to your own advantage. You have it in you to be a scholar. You will also prove the strength of your character, especially when the going gets tough.

Pisces: Your business associates will marvel at your business acumen, and will respect the insights you provide for them to work with. Meanwhile, you will be busy spending quality time with your family and showing them how much they mean to you today, says Ganesha.