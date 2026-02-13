From love and relationships to career moves and financial gains, the stars have plenty in store today. Some zodiac signs will enjoy professional recognition, while others may reconnect with loved ones or plan sudden travel. Here’s what the stars say you should expect.

Aries: You experience a sense of freedom today. And in this mood, you feel like doing all the things that you loved to do in your childhood. It is a nice time to take your family on an outing, says Ganesha. Given your mood, you may start planning for the future of your loved ones.

Taurus: You have a hectic day ahead, says Ganesha. You will be immersed in your work all day long and will love doing so. A lot will get done by the end of the day. Make sure you do not stretch your neck or take unnecessary risks. That will be bad for business. Stick to basics. Do not be innovative or speculative. Be prepared for new challenges that are due to come up shortly.

Gemini: Today, you will realise that close relationships need care and concern to grow, predicts Ganesha. You will have new responsibilities and achieve huge profits in all your dealings. Pay special attention to your personal health.

Cancer: Ganesha says that this will be a unique and auspicious day for you. You will get clue and hints of this from morning itself. A religious ceremony in the house, and thereby invitation to guests is indicated. The chance of shifting to a new house is indicated. Ganesha expresses his best wishes.

Leo: Few and rare are the days when creativity takes flight. After all, even Picasso couldn’t make a masterpiece every day. So make the most of this auspicious day, urges Ganesha, during which your imagination peaks and touches new heights. Especially those in the media shall hit upon a new level in their imaginative capabilities. Just remember, says Ganesha, confidence is the key.

Virgo: Today you will find yourself delving deep into your inner self. You will reap a lot of monetary rewards, and will be generous in spending it on your near and dear ones. Ganesha says that you may make up for the pressures at work by entertaining yourself with material pleasures. You will seek the company of someone with whom you can have an intimate chat.

Libra: All things passionate seem to engulf you today. It is one of those moments when chance dictates every possibility of a new romantic love episode in your life. The last time a moment like this came by, Romeo met Juliet. Ganesha expects you to try hard to please your heartthrob. Also, you may want to spruce up and pay special attention to your looks.

Scorpio: You may deviate a little from mundane chores and take up creative activities like cooking and gardening. Today, according to Ganesha, you wish to do smart work and not just hard work. Family joys and pleasures will replace work satisfaction.

Sagittarius: A paradigm shift in your temperament and your looks is on the cards today. Your personality will get better as you don some chic attire, jewellery and a rather loud perfume today. You’re a magnet today, says Ganesha, and will charm your way through a crowd of admirers who will clamour for your attention.

Capricorn: You are not an impulsive person and this reflects in whatever you do. Money will be on your mind almost throughout the day. Generally, you are a penny pincher, but during the latter half of the day you will go on a spending spree. Don’t ignore your pocket while spending, otherwise you may end up burning a hole in it, advises Ganesha.

Aquarius: It is time to make addition in your possessions. Book your dream house or buy a vehicle, as today is a favourable day to do so. You, however, need to consider your financial resources before deciding anything because it will take a major chunk out of your savings, warns Ganesha. A major change is on the cards for the Archer.

Pisces: Sometimes you are so kind and charitable that you sacrifice your own well-being and happiness for the sake of others. This streak within you may emerge as you engage in a selfless deed. You will have a strong desire to do something for your family and your home. At work or business, you will achieve your goals without any opposition, blesses Ganesha.

PNN