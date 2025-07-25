A fresh new day has arrived, and the stars have something special for everyone! Whether you’re gearing up for a fun date, tackling work hurdles, or simply craving your favourite meal, Ganesha has some guidance to help you seize the day. Keep reading to discover what the stars have planned for your horoscope today.

Aries: You may get all nostalgic and wistful today, predicts Ganesha. You will go out of your way to improve your relationships. To you, your commitment is an investment for the future. The result is loving lifelong bonds.

Taurus: You will spend your day in the company of near and dear ones, says Ganesha. Family and friends might gather at your place, and you will leave no stone unturned in welcoming them to your nest. In all probability, homemakers will be able to shine in cooking as well as hosting, foresees Ganesha. Emotions will run wild and free with your sweetheart, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you may be busy purchasing food supplies or penning an inventory. In your spare time, which you are likely to have in plenty today, you will try to befriend strangers or tread into unfamiliar territories. Such activities will not bring you any harm. A stroll with your sweetheart will nicely conclude a fairly eventful day, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You are feeling lucky today. The problem is that your feelings have nothing to do with the ground reality. So, while you may get busy trying your luck at risky speculative markets, Ganesha may get increasingly worried about the losses you may incur because of your foolishness. It’s better that you do nothing and spend some time with your family, make some changes in your house, or do anything to keep yourself busy. Even if you are feeling lucky, just don’t try your luck, says Ganesha.

Leo: Today, the force is with you. Well, at least part of the force that deals with being a smooth talker, says Ganesha. It is your power of expression that comes to the fore and stands you in good stead. Having mastered the art of communication, you are now a wizard of words who conjures showers of pearls with a mere twist of the tongue. When in doubt, people will simply walk up to you for some inspiring talk and go home satisfied.

Virgo: Take a break today, says Ganesha. Replace the mundane with something exotic. Attend private dos and social events and be gregarious.

Libra: No matter what you do, some days are just not happening. Considering the random mood swings that affect you today, it’s in the best interest of others that you put up a ‘Beware of me’ sign. By being forewarned about it, you should be capable of handling your erratic behaviour. Just remember that nothing can affect your mental balance, and that this is just a phase. After slogging hard through the day, you may desire to relax and pamper yourself later in the evening, suggests Ganesha.

Scorpio: The day today is riddled with minor, nagging ailments. Adopt a two-pronged strategy, advises Ganesha. One – change your lifestyle, and two – visit your doctor for regular examinations. Ominous at his best, Ganesha counsels you to take care of your health.

Sagittarius: Appreciation for all that excellent work you have put in is a no-go for you! Yet, you stand to gain nothing by losing heart. While the acknowledgement you look for has been delayed, Ganesha says it has not been denied and is in the offing already.

Capricorn: Your intuition will get the better of you today, bagging you respect and recognition, says Ganesha. But it’s not every day that you get so lucky, so try and make the most of what’s on the platter, for all you know, intuitions could have a mood swing too. Besides, if winning hearts is like a once-in-a-blue-moon thing, be on your best behaviour and wear your best suit — it’s a blue moon day for you today.

Aquarius: Your mood will swing by the hour today! Naturally, you leave your friends stumped. But unpredictability does not mean that you take unnecessary risks. Ganesha suggests you complete all pending projects, and bear in mind that it is only fools who rush in where angels fear to tread.

Pisces: A hectic day of socialising awaits you. You will discover hidden talents and unnoticed traits about yourself. Either that, or whoever brought them to your notice was only lying to get some socialising action of their own. You are a person of action, as well as of words, and hence, will go on to act on what you have planned, says Ganesha.