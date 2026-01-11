From work choices and financial concerns to family matters and emotional well-being, today’s horoscope offers a blend of caution, encouragement and clarity. Ganesha’s insights for all 12 zodiac signs point out when to take initiative, when to ease off and how to navigate the day effectively.

Aries: Just grab any chance you get to demonstrate your expressive abilities, as it will fetch widespread appreciation. Something about your children may make you proud. However, Ganesha says, don’t neglect the aged members of your family.

Taurus: This day could be full of surprises, mostly unpleasant, fears, Ganesha. Nothing is likely to turn out as planned and expected. There will be sharp and sudden twists and turns, unexpected shocks and setbacks all day long. You will, however, with the grace and blessings of the Almighty, manage to stay steady and unruffled and move ahead. By evening, this phase will pass. No serious damage will be done. Things will be back to normal.

Gemini: You will be able to express your thoughts and opinions to the people you come in contact with today. They will also reciprocate and echo your feelings and emotions. This will give you validation and satisfaction. The day should be filled with fun and entertainment overall, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Your career will reach a decisive moment. You can expect a transfer, promotion or pay hike. Alongside your responsibilities will also increase. A chance of new job is also indicated. You can reject a tempting job offer.

Leo: Your expenses may shoot through the roof if you do not pay careful attention to your finances. You will want to splurge on expensive perfumes and clothing. You will be able to attract those of the opposite sex. You must guard against coming off as a show-off. Be humble and polite to everyone, says Ganesha.

Virgo: A mixture of the desirable and undesirable is on the cards today. Sentimental people will tend to think of you as a little immature. However, your sense of humour will be as robust as ever and you will never fall short of jokes. Ganesha advises you to pursue spiritually enriching activities in order to properly channelise your abilities.

Libra: The whole point of being a Libran is that you always tend to be two separate things put together on a pair of scales that somehow balance. Ganesha feels that today, you bring to the scales the stability of being your own master and servant. It’s a fine balance to maintain. But only you are capable of doing that, thanks to your extremely high-power status today. Ganesha foresees a day that is going to be vigorous, and at the same time, gorgeous.

Scorpio: Despite a secure job and a harmonious home environment, you are still looking for something else. Long-term, financial security keeps bothering you. And your worries are solved to some extent as unexpected monetary gains are on the cards today, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Your stars are mighty today and plan a pleasant day for you, says Ganesha. You are a thorough professional and garner compliments for this attitude. You also have a knack for sailing through all the troubles at work. This approach of yours is sure to win the hearts of people and add some names to your friends’ list

Capricorn: You love the people around you unconditionally, and such emotions will be more visible now than ever. Today, you will want to keep yourself surrounded with your loved ones, make them happy and have a good time, says Ganesha. Your honesty and sincerity will give depth to your existing relationships.

Aquarius: If you’re stuck indoors today, make the most of it. There’s always carrom, checkers, chess and partying! Shake yourself a bit, and you’ll come up with creative ways to spend a leisurely day. You’ll find that either way, life is wonderful, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You are not by nature ill-tempered or jealous. However, you will need to be on guard against being both today. Someone may try to sully your image or slander your name today. However, the best way to deal with provocation is not to lose your temper and to continue as usual, for things will take care of themselves soon enough, says Ganesha.

PNN