Start your day with celestial guidance and discover what the stars have planned for you. Today’s horoscope offers insights into your career, relationships, finances and health, helping you navigate challenges and seize opportunities with confidence. Let planetary movements guide your decisions, set the right intentions and make the most of every moment today.

Aries: You will be the focus of everyone’s attention today – for your visual appeal or for your abilities. Ganesha suggests that you should make the best of the opportunity and recharge yourself. You can accomplish quite a lot with the energy you gain.

Taurus: This day, your heart is likely to rule your head. You will be driven by your moods, feelings and sentiments. Most of the decisions will be based on your emotions, instead of your reason and experience. Ganesha urges you not to allow your emotionality to enter your professional activities. On no account should you be hasty or impulsive. As far as possible, do not allow your feelings to interfere with your plans and decisions.

Gemini: You will be in the mood to spend the day doing the things that you really love. You will consider helping people in need and will be in a generous mood. Your charitable bent of mind will bring you elevated social status and improved self-esteem, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, you will be trying new things in your style of work. You may come across as mad, but there will be a method in your madness. Your new strategy and innovative ideas will give a new lease of life to the projects you are working on. However, you need to take a break from work in the evening and go home to your loved ones to recharge your batteries, advises Ganesha.

Leo: You will spend an enjoyable day with your favourite relatives and friends. In the office, you will be afforded rare cooperation from all your colleagues. Financial gains are indicated. It is a good time for lovers, who will experience an intimate bond with their partners, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Logic as well as emotions will hold sway in your relationships today. Emotionally, you will feel a little confused and will swing between your feelings and what is actually expected of you. However, finally, you will pay more heed to your inner voice rather than depending on the views of others. Ganesha says your gut feelings are very strong.

Libra: Ganesha says that today will be a day when you will want to look good and feel good, too. You will be able to attract people with your speech and your impressive personality today at social gatherings. Your social stature will also rise today. Romantic liaisons may take a serious turn today. Ganesha’s blessings are forever with you.

Scorpio: Your stars indicate splurging of money today. And this time, you do it for your near and dear ones. After all, what is money without friends and family? You may even go out of your way to make them happy by entertaining them with outings and celebrations.

Sagittarius: You feel like going back to carefree childhood days. You even practice that by taking an impromptu pleasure trip on the outskirts of the city. And bumping into an old pal, reliving your past, is like icing on the cake. As Ganesha says, golden moments are best undescribed and you too, by the end of the day, are speechless for this wonderful day!

Capricorn: Normally, others, especially colleagues, get jealous of one’s success, but yours is a different case. They will not only motivate you, but also guide you while you take up new projects and assignments. Not everyone is blessed with such cooperative colleagues, says Ganesha. Those of you who wish to change their current job, better wait for a while as times are not favouring you, today.

Aquarius: God helps those who help themselves. You have experienced this plenty of times as your efforts have paid off. While your colleagues at work may make negative comments about your work, your boss will not have any complaints with you. For investment purposes, real estate and construction seem to be a wise option, suggests Ganesha.

Pisces: You will come up trumps against your competition today. This will make you enthusiastic about your future prospects. You shy away from the spotlight usually, but today you will find yourself thrust into the role of a leader, as you take on new assignments. A progressive day awaits, says Ganesha.