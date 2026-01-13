From love and relationships to career moves and financial gains, the stars have plenty in store today. Some Zodiac signs will enjoy professional recognition, while others may reconnect with loved ones or plan sudden travel. Here’s what the stars say you should expect.

Aries: You are going to make full use of your silver-tongued sleekness today! Your power of expression will be appreciated, especially by the opposite sex, and you will thoroughly enjoy the attention it brings. Ganesha advises a little meditation to help balance your inner and outer worlds.

Taurus: You are likely to succeed in everything you start today, predicts Ganesha. Financial transactions will be both satisfying and profitable in the afternoon. The day may not turn out to be as exciting as you may have expected. A thrilling evening will compensate for a rather tiring day, according to Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, luck is on your side. In the afternoon, you will remain reserved and subdued. But as the day progresses, you will be a different person altogether. You will transform into an enterprising and outgoing person. At work, you will impress your bosses with your brilliance, predicts Ganesha.

Cancer: Your day will revolve around your spouse and matters related to him/her. Thanks to the love and warmth that he/she will shower on you, you may not want to go to work, and you would expect the same from him/her. Don’t push it, unless both of you can take a break from work without any harm done to your day’s tasks. A good day to plan a mini-vacation. In the afternoon, you will get some good news from distant relatives.

Leo: Ganesha foresees that today, you will be gripped by the desire to shop till you drop, even if it means having to spend a small fortune from your hard-earned savings! You have no problem with that, especially if all the money-spending is being undertaken to please your sweetheart. Those who try to warn you against carrying out your plans will be doing so in vain. It’s not for nothing they say, “Love is blind.”

Virgo: All you have to do is start what you intend to do, and its success will automatically fall in. Such is the day-to-day for you, says Ganesha. Financial transactions will be rewarding. However, the day may not be as exciting as you expect. But then again, don’t expect – just go with the flow, says Ganesha.

Libra: ‘Wait and watch’ is always a good policy. You have been doing the same, and today, there is every possibility that the talents you have displayed for so long finally get the deserved recognition at work. For the businessman, Ganesha once again advises patience if one wants better prospects.

Scorpio: Take the lonely road today in business ventures, advises Ganesha. Professionally, you are capable of managing massive missions. Be set to administer your department all by yourself. You shall stake a claim as a great team leader today, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: A curious blend of good and bad, foresees Ganesha. While at home, you will receive good support to renovate your home. However, it may end up being more than a bit too expensive for your pocket. A long day’s slog will earn you much praise at work.

Capricorn: It is time again for that once-in-blue-moon mood swing. You will be easily irked by everyday activities and may let small, less important things bother you too much, foresees Ganesha. But the darkest hour is just before dawn. Things should start looking up later in the day. You enjoy doing things others won’t dare, and for all you know, you may have already won millions of hearts with your impressive personality.

Aquarius: You have been bitten by the explorer’s bug. Today, you could be poring over an encyclopedia, a National Geographic magazine, or even touring your town, discovering little eateries and joints hitherto unknown. Ganesha says that if you include friends, it will be so much more fun!

Pisces: You have been ruminating on your past performance for quite some time now, and today will be the day when you attempt to better it, says Ganesha. Your peers may try to outwit you, but you will manage to pre-empt them with consummate skill. Meditative techniques will help you remain calm.

PNN