Start your day with a quick cosmic check-in. Today’s planetary alignments bring a mix of opportunity, emotion and momentum for all 12 zodiac signs. Whether you’re navigating work pressures, relationship shifts or personal goals, your horoscope offers a glimpse of what the stars may have in store. Read on to see how the day’s energies could shape your decisions, moods and moments.

Aries: Ganesha anticipates some exciting times for you. You are likely to meet some people today who will prove to be assets in the future. You apply yourself to perfection in work and in your thinking. Towards that end, says Ganesha, you will have to remain practical.

Taurus: You are going to be exceptionally intense in the way you communicate your emotions and feelings. You will, no doubt, succeed in making the impact, the impression you are striving to make, says Ganesha. You will be so involved in this that you are likely to get caught in the mysterious and magical web of relationships. You are advised not to get too mixed up in interpersonal affairs and focus on more meaningful things instead.

Gemini: An occurrence from the past will become a cause of worry for you today. You will also be concerned owing to the deteriorating health of the elders in your family. You will encounter medical expenses. The latter half of the day should see your worries abate somewhat, says Ganesha.

Cancer: People will surround you. You will entertain them with your hilarity. Social contacts will benefit you. Students will excel and concentrate on their work. It will be a good day, says Ganesha.

Leo: You are businesslike and practical in your approach; however, you tend to lose your temper. You will be able to channelise your aggression into business today. It is a good thing, since you need an outlet for your energy. The advice of your elders will help you. You will be able to comfortably sail through the day-to-day, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Don’t procrastinate matters regarding your health, advises Ganesha. Today, you are raring to take on some past wounds. However, peace and quietude are the dominant flavours today. Ganesha suggests that you go ahead and enjoy yourself, if only just to recharge your batteries.

Libra: Ganesha says you will stay in accordance with your prestige or social status. Your innovative ideas will help you progress in your work field. Now is a good time to put into completion those ideas which had taken a back seat. Ganesha wishes you a day full of joy and happiness ahead

Scorpio: Blood is thicker than water, and you will experience this in a true sense today, says Ganesha. Dedicate this day to your family and friends, enjoy and make merry. Feel as if you are on top of the world when you set out on a secret date with your beloved. Life is beautiful, indeed!

Sagittarius: Tempers will fly today, warns Ganesha. Rein in your anger with the leash of control and restraint. But the buck will stop somewhere! When it does, dig your feet in and battle the crunch situation, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn: You are witty and wise. With your extraordinary vision and intelligence, you will help many in their career and later, thanks to you, they will be near to their goals. Whenever some dark clouds of reality hover above your head, you know how to find the silver lining and get out of a problem. If you are handling a project, you will bring it to its successful completion today, foretells Ganesha.

Aquarius: The cupid may strike you today. You don’t want to make a wrong first impression, so wear something nice and be presentable all the time. Professionally, the day will be favourable for you to make some important decisions. Overall, you are in a happy mood, and you will spread the joy around, feels Ganesha.

Pisces: Organised and sorted as you are, you will still find yourself clouded with emotions today. If you are thoughtful and calculative as a person, you will discover the joy of emotions and the warmth that accompanies them. You will take the time to feel things instead of thinking of them, and this change in your behaviour will either be the cause of worry or amusement for those who are close to you, says Ganesha.

