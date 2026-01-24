Today’s horoscope offers astrology insights for all zodiac signs, highlighting how the day may unfold in love, career, finances, and personal life. Based on planetary movements, the predictions outline opportunities, challenges and emotional shifts to help each zodiac sign plan the day with clarity and caution.

Aries: You may be alone, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re lonely. You may want to listen to your inner voice and creatively express your true self. Spend the evening with a loved one who can hear the music in your silence too, suggests Ganesha.

Taurus: Fortune favours the brave and you will wake up feeling gutsy. Your performance will peak today and you will reap the benefits of real estate and construction business. Your peers and boss will extend all the support you need. All in all, a day to bask in the glory of advantages and awards.

Gemini: You need to bear in mind that you need to concentrate on your own image and standing in society rather than worry about the actions of others. Those in the retail business will see an unprecedented spurt in their profits today, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will try to improve ties with beloved ones. Your devotion and dedication will reap benefits for the future. You will have physical and mental happiness. You will keep your future in mind. This will boost your self-confidence. Ganesha’s blessings are with you.

Leo: You will be confused with issues relating to the workplace today. You need to accept your present circumstances for what they are and work towards resolving your immediate concerns to find your way ahead in life. This period of doubt will pass very soon, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Your beloved will not only give you a surprise today but also demand one, says Ganesha. There may be some good news on the business front. Ganesha says own up to your old mistakes so that you don’t repeat them, and chalk out the plans for the future. There is no need to shy away from taking the advice of a loved one, as it will only benefit you, and later in the day, you may spend some good time together.

Libra: Ganesha says you will get the answers to all your questions. You will tend to worry about small things and issues. You will be able to earn from different sources today. Ganeshji assures that if you keep your mind balanced, you will achieve amazing results in your work.

Scorpio: You may bump into people with different tastes and temperaments, says Ganesha. Some may surprise you, while some may just shock you. Sometimes, it is difficult to understand when people react indifferently to your success. Handle it with smartness and diplomacy.

Sagittarius: Today will be a day for introspection, says Ganesha, as you try to find the root causes of your problems. But the job is only half-done: the rest will depend on the initiatives you may take to implement possible solutions to your problems. Overall, a day spent pondering. But act fast, advises Ganesha.

Capricorn: Today, you’ll like to hold a cup of hot coffee in one hand, relax, and go down memory lane to cherish some golden moments. You may want to give another chance to your romantic relationship as you develop feelings for your ex-boyfriend/girlfriend. Ganesha finds you to be busy in a lot of social gatherings today.

Aquarius: You speed up your pace and try to do everything to complete your targets, but you won’t be able to complete the tasks on time. Don’t lose hope, as tomorrow will be a different day, says Ganesha. Give yourself some time to relax and unwind. You have worked very hard, and Ganesha assures that your efforts will not go unnoticed.

Pisces: You need to concentrate more on your personal life and seriously think about the changes you need to make. You are guided more by your heart in these matters. However, there is nothing to worry about, as this is a golden period for you. Today should be a progressive day that will bring a lot of positive changes in your life, says Ganesha.

PNN