Discover your horoscope today with the help of the astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You are creative, and today you will prove to be resourceful and thereby successful! Okay, you are ambitious, says Ganesha, but don’t bite off more than you can chew. Be confident of your abilities, work hard and have faith in providence.

Taurus: You will feel the burden of financial responsibilities on your shoulders today, says Ganesha. Do not let expenses bother you. Money will come to you from unexpected sources later in the day. If you can maintain an impartial judgement, then you will yield wonderful results on the financial front, advises Ganesha.

Gemini: You are extremely competitive. And it doesn’t matter how far behind the competition is. So today, you will continue your usual quest for getting better. You won’t have it any other way as you despise mediocrity. You will find yourself in the company of like-minded people who will inspire you to study new subjects.

Cancer: Your business acquaintances will come forward in a manner that may seem nothing short of some divine intervention. This means that they will virtually save your neck from the guillotine, predicts Ganesha. You will grow wiser in your spending ways, as you will know what to buy and what not to buy. At work, you will impress everyone with your skills and efficiency.

Leo: Che Guevara may not hold the beacon anymore, and the best of the Beatles are long gone. But your desire to revolutionize the world is as strong as ever, sees Ganesha. The best ideas are the ones that come suddenly and subconsciously. So, always carry a pen and paper with you, you may need them to note down ideas that you generate over the course of the day. Remember, ideas tend to wane at the same speed with which they wax. Never let one pass by; it may just be the answer you have been searching for.

Virgo: Professionalism will be overshadowed by personal preoccupations. Drill your way out of problems today by meeting them head-on. Don’t get stuck up on the emotional front, especially in the evening, cautions Ganesha.

Libra: Trivialities should be the least of your concerns today. Do not let the small things faze you. Remember that it is the overall picture that matters, and not one small stroke of the brush. Bear this in mind, since you may come under some pressure from subordinates at your workplace. Just remember to consider all possibilities before making any decisions. Also, take time to relax and maybe even meditate. It is the key to finding some peace of mind on this hectic day, reminds Ganesha.

Scorpio: Work pressure will keep on mounting today, predicts Ganesha. But you shallhandle it with great style, all thanks to your patience. But keep a watch on the radar and learn how to spot stress early and then act on it as quickly as you can.

Sagittarius: Look before you leap, says Ganesha. Cupid has strung his bow and aimed an arrow at you. Love’s labour will easily aid you to woo a young, tender heart. But don’t be swept away by easy prospects and guard your reputation at all costs.

Capricorn: You will starve for some free time, but will find it difficult to steal even a minute from your busy schedule, even if it is for unwinding your overworked soul, says Ganesha. In times like these, one can hardly think straight, let alone be innovative. You will, however, work your way out by prioritizing matters. By the end of the day, your efforts may pay off, leaving you with the thought that it was all worthwhile after all!

Aquarius: You find solace in travel today. But if you plan to include others, beware, as you may end up doing all their dirty work too. But you will find fulfillment even in that, which, says Ganesha, is your strong point. You know how to turn a weakness into sa trength.

Pisces: Today just might be the day when you invent a better mousetrap. However, your ideas have a propensity to wane and wax at the same speed, says Ganesha. Hence, keep a notebook handy to jot down all your earth-shattering revolutionary ideas.

PNN