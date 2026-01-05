Discover your horoscope today with the help of the astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You may pick up the hammer and chisel today. No, you’re not taking up sculpture; you’re finally giving in to your spouse’s demands to take some home improvement measures. It’s in your interest to be speedy and focused, as you are the guilty party, says Ganesha.

Taurus: You will find comfort, perched on a branch in the family tree, today. Your maturity will help you deal with emotional issues with ease. Energy and exuberance will be an investment you make today, the results of which you will reap in the days to come, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Your desire for a clean house will reach the level of obsession, predicts Ganesha. You may plan to wash your car, clean your yard, and arrange your wardrobe. And you don’t trust the housemaid with any of the chores, because no one can clean the house better than you. Personal hygiene will also get your full attention, feels Ganesha.

Cancer: Today is a crucial and fascinating day for you, predicts Ganesha. You will learn and gain from your bosses and elders. Peers and siblings may extend their full support to you. Your chances of winning legal battles are remote, so an out-of-court settlement may be your best bet.

Leo: This day brings good tidings for jobs and businesses. Those in business can look forward to a highly profitable day. Long-term business deals may be in the offing as well. If you happen to be in the services, rest assured, you may look forward to extra perks, pay hike and promotions. Just make sure that you hone your skills to reach where you want to be, advises Ganesha.

Virgo: Today finds you ambitious and meticulous. Actions will not speak – they’ll roar! Your planning and scruples will set the pace at work. Expect pats on the back from your bosses and a round of cheers from your peers.

Libra: Of late, you have been very concerned about the health of one of your close friends. Take this day to lay your fears to rest by spending time with that friend. Work can wait, as today you must prove to yourself, if not to others, that ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed’. Ganesha wishes you the very best.

Scorpio: Your mind shall take over the proceedings today. And it shall, in all likelihood, draw you to the workbench and keep your nose to the grindstone. But your heart will flutter like a butterfly, and if you manage to strike the right balance, you may win over your special one and your boss too, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Chances of you hitting a roadblock today are high. But remember the saying, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going.’ So don’t succumb to pressure, advises Ganesha, but rise up to the occasion and show who’s the boss.

Capricorn: Today, you will remain unruffled by the commotion around you, says Ganesha. However, the emotions locked up inside you will probably cloud your power of reasoning and may leave you feeling a little lost. But this will only be a passing phase, and you will come out of the bewilderment in no time. You will promptly get back to pursuing your goals, and your reputation with seniors will play a crucial role in bagging you tangible rewards.

Aquarius: Today, you will experience the harmonious balance between logic and emotion. You will consequently know how to mix business with pleasure. Money-wise, you are content, but trivial issues may bother you today, says Ganesha.

Pisces: An action-packed day awaits you, busy as you will be corresponding with old contacts, telephonic interviews, organising meetings and scheduling tasks, says Ganesha. Do not forget to breathe!

PNN