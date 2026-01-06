Explore your horoscope today through astrological predictions for all zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates with accurate readings for your star sign, covering love, career and life. Discover what the stars have planned for you.

Aries: If you’re away from home, you might get a bit misty-eyed. And while you’re calling your family, says Ganesha, it’s a good idea to call friends you’re hardly in touch with. It’s a different high to know you’re loved.

Taurus: Clarity will be a concentric circle today. You may feel trapped in a labyrinth, puzzled and perplexed, about a personal problem, predicts Ganesha. You may not be inclined to deal with unpleasant situations in the afternoon. You will exhibit your flair with words that may impress people around you, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will be extra careful about hygiene and cleanliness, predicts Ganesha. You may plan to wash your car, clean your yard, and arrange household items, only to be followed by a liberal spray of disinfectants in the afternoon. You will diffuse all your tensions with a light-hearted approach.

Cancer: Your natural talents will be rewarded at work, predicts Ganesha. Later in the day, your peers will fully cooperate to help you achieve your goals. Your popularity will grow by leaps and bounds. But you should not let success get to your head.

Leo: Ganesha foresees a mixed day for you. Your pecuniary problems may persist until later in the day, so your desire to see them sorted out is going to have to wait a little. However, chances are you may rake in money from various sources in the afternoon. The good thing is that you are likely to retain your independence at the workplace. After those long hours of ordeal, you can look forward to a wonderful time with your sweetheart in the evening, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Homesickness will make you yearn and leave you musing during the day. You will try making sincere efforts to add more fibres to the cloth of relationships. Energy levels will go bonkers today. All in all, Ganesha sees a sanctified day.

Libra: Money matters may cause you some concern, at least till the latter half of the day, foresees Ganesha. After that, those financial troubles will make way for lucrative opportunities. Expect to make money from all quarters later in the afternoon. You shall be your own boss when it comes to making career decisions. Evening promises to be a good one, as you spend some fabulous time with your darling.

Scorpio: Athletes will achieve prime fitness and form today, says Ganesha. Engineers will design plans that will concentrate their resources on laying the foundation for new business ventures. Your social reputation will get a major boost later in the day.

Sagittarius: Passionate about work, you are brimming with innovative ideas for new projects. Shoot them in the meeting, and you are sure to receive compliments. However, there are chances that you may have to compromise on your family life today. But it’s harmless. Go ahead and live your dreams, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Those meddlesome neighbours of yours may suddenly come across as more seemly, and even if you can see through their ulterior motives, you will find yourself developing a good rapport with them, says Ganesha. Later in the day, you will indulge in literary works, which will provide food for thought. Finances will be in good shape, and there won’t be much that you would have to worry about. All in all, it will be a good day.

Aquarius: You will plan your day well. Good, says Ganesha, as it does away with the clutter in your schedule. That way, you will also get more time to do stuff you never got around to doing. So, bring out your old Cliff Richard records, and wipe clean your dusty LP player. You may finally get to revive old times!

Pisces: Your powers of concentration and focus come to the fore. Your lucidity and eye for detail will save you from many a hassle that could have developed later on. The time that this will save your bosses and peers will bring you many accolades, says Ganesha.

