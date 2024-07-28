Aries: Some decisions are hard to take, but a firm resolve will help you stay committed. Sentimentality may shake your purpose, but once decided, you must stick to it. Also, learn to take heartbreak in your stride, says Ganesha.

Taurus: Not a day when you plan to get your feet dirty (maybe a pedicure, though). You might delay the start of a new project. Perhaps, a romantic escape with your sweetheart or a day in the spa grooming yourself with a lavish makeover will validate your lethargy today. Either way, it will be heavy on your pocket.

Gemini: You will try very hard to strike a balance between logic and emotions. Though you may succeed in doing so in front of the world, you may not be so discreet with your friends. You will have an excellent time with your sweetheart, but your physical appearance will be a cause of concern to you, says Ganesha.

Cancer: A string of domestic responsibilities awaits you; today, you are about to realise that it is a long, long string. Chances are that this sudden rise in work pressure may also lead to blood pressure problems. Ganesha advises you to stop presuming how people may react to everything; also, avoid being too proud to avoid excess heartache.

Leo: Nothing will overshadow your love for your kids today, and they will be the number one priority for you. It seems like a good day to take time out and monitor their progress in school; so, do not skip that PTA meeting. Remember, there are various ways to teach children, so consider taking them out on a small picnic or a field trip to help educate them better. Since it’s all about children today, you may also end up pampering them with goodies of their choice. Spoil them a bit, says Ganesha. After all, they are the source of your pride and joy!

Virgo: You will begin your journey on the long, hard road to success, predicts Ganesha. Hard work will be the key to any progress that you make. Avoid shortcuts, and all the toil and trouble will pay off with rich returns as recognition and rewards will come your way. You may let a few opportunities fly past because of fear of taking risks.

Libra: Today promises a definite sense of pride and joy from children who bring home glory, says Ganesha. Fiscal gains are also on the cards, and you may consider it worthwhile to put your money into lucrative businesses. Money lenders and stock brokers are likely to make handsome earnings on this charming and enchanting day.

Scorpio: It is more than likely that you will be in high spirits today, says Ganesha. All your energy and exuberance may not yield the expected results. That is no reason to lose heart though. Keep up the effort from your end and you will eventually taste success in the days to come.

Sagittarius: You will find yourself rubbing shoulders will Lady Luck today. Sharpen your multi-tasking skills as you will keep busy and have only occasional moments of respite. Goodwill and green print, you might find them both with ease and in abundance, predicts Ganesha.

Capricorn: You have sacrificed a lot on enjoyment with friends and family, done some backbreaking work and kept your focus to reach where you are right now. Ganesha pats you on the back for all the hard work you’ve put in. Now, it is time to watch the tree bear fruits. With some additional responsibilities, promotion in terms of salary or position is on the cards for you. You will get so tied up in your work that you’ll crave to have free time.

Aquarius: You are blessed with a very high level of patience and practicality, and you can easily untangle any problem. But, it gives an excuse to the people around you to wash their hands of any responsibility. It may put you in a tight spot at times leaving you frustrated. It is not a nice feeling, agrees Ganesha, but learn to turn it to your advantage, he adds.

Pisces: You could swing both ways today! Fortunately, this alludes to nothing more sinister than the mix of the introvert and the extrovert that you are. So, between a quiet evening out by yourself at a classical music concert, or performing on the dance floor at the local disc — take your pick, says Ganesha.