Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You are edgy today. Something may be bothering you, and this keeps you cautious for most of the day. Ganesha suggests that you make the most of your evenings if invited to parties and other social events. Things may turn around for the good.

Taurus: Today, you may enjoy your responsibilities at the home front, says Ganesha. You may not get the best support from your subordinates. The value of something is the amount of effort you have put into getting it. You will be careful with people.

Gemini: You may meet with stiff resistance in all your efforts. You should not let it bother you; just keep moving forward. This will help you maintain a good rapport with your bosses. You are likely to taste success in your interim objectives. Your sweet talk will turn someone into your sweetheart.

Cancer: Early today, you may spend a great deal of time thinking about your career and future, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you will device a plan on how to go about it, and by evening, you may even put the plan into action. You will spend some time with the near and dear ones.

Leo: The tiny voice inside us always tells us a lot of things. If only we were more in sync with ourselves, we could avoid so many troubles, says a retrospective Ganesha. Well, today it seems you are going to have no qualms in listening to your inner voice as you strive for excellence in all your efforts. Being in tune with yourself helps you remain level-headed and down-to-earth all day long. At work, you will be the cookie jar of humour around which everyone flocks for a tasty break, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You are Alexander this day – undefeated and unassailable. But Ganesha sees you on a wild goose chase for most of the day today. Unwittingly, you may invite unwarranted stress related to an ongoing assignment.

Libra: Does money really matter when compared to your loved ones? You might be asking yourself this question at some point in time during the day, foresees Ganesha. Chances are high that today, you may be at the receiving end of some sort of financial loss accelerated by someone close to you. Arguments with your siblings over property issues might take centre stage, but you need to be belligerent towards them in the afternoon. The best advice Ganesha can offer today is for you to keep your emotions in check.

Scorpio: Family members would want to talk about important matters with you today, says Ganesha. Time at work will be comfortable. Take special care of new assignments, though. You are likely to bear expenses on account of tours and services today, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Chances are that you shall experiment with your Chi today. Afternoon promises to have an undercurrent of excitement. You will charge up the work environment with your dynamism. Evening will be passionate as your charm works its way to win over many a sweetheart, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: Don’t be surprised if you are suddenly showered with attention at work. Ganesha says it’s your lucky day today, for you will leave no room for complacency, and rewards may come by way of special treatment from your colleagues and even your boss. Seniors, who may have bullied you and taken you for a ride in the past, will admire your efforts and potential to achieve great things.

Aquarius: You will take up the road less travelled today. You will find solace in spiritualism. You have worked really hard till now, and it’s time to take a breather, feels Ganesha. Spend some time with your friends, unwind, travel to your favourite destination and rejuvenate yourself. By doing so, you will not be wasting time; in fact, you are preparing yourself to bring a better tomorrow.

Pisces: Remaining dispassionate and being cold and clinical is the way to achieve success for you today, says Ganesha. Do not let your sentiments interfere in matters of business, lest you regret it later. The evening may make you feel blue. Find something to do to cheer you up!