Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Carry the peace sign if you have to, because today, people will pull you into arguments. You could even be facing some kind of litigation or trouble with peace-keeping forces, warns Ganesha. Meditate, walk, or simply seek the company of friends and loved ones.

Taurus: Today is a day of closure. You may find yourself on the winning side of things, says Ganesha. Pending projects will reach completion, and you will achieve satisfaction and success in education. With a little extra effort, you can build a castle from stone. Ganesha wishes you a cheerful and colourful day.

Gemini: Today, you are likely to remain transparent in all your dealings, according to Ganesha. You can be optimistic about your chances of success if you choose to propose to that special someone. The day will bring more pleasure than pain.

Cancer: There is something different about today. It is unlike any other day. Just when you will start believing that there is nothing great about the day, it will spring a surprise. There have been days when life has thrown carrots at you; then there have been days when it has hurled brickbats. Today, you will be on the receiving end of countless kisses.

Leo: Honesty and sincerity are your hallmarks. Being a Leo, it is no surprise that you value these two attributes above all else, says Ganesha. But it also means that you should not be surprised to find yourself today in a situation that somehow feels like a landmark moment in your life. Whether it is a personal matter or something related to work, you must wait to find out. But the one thing assured is that your social reputation shall receive a tremendous boost today.

Virgo: The artist, the comedian and the showman in you are all set to take the floor today. Entertain people and set the evening ablaze with your arsenal of jokes and gags, says Ganesha. But save valuable time and energy for other pressing matters and responsibilities, too.

Libra: It is more than likely, and possible indeed, that you will surpass your past performances today. All this is on the cards, although your peers at work will try to outwit you. But it is your consummate set of skills that shall help you pre-empt all such attempts, says Ganesha. If it is some peace that you are looking for today, expect to find it in meditation.

Scorpio: You will see every colour of the kaleidoscope today — people with different temperaments and different attitudes, many of whom will surprise you with their reactions. You may be shocked at the way your colleagues or close friends react to your strategies or success. Ganesha advises you to handle people with tact and diplomacy rather than being indifferent or arrogant.

Sagittarius: You are on a high today, and a feeling of ecstasy surrounds you. You are performance-driven and shall give your best in anything you take up. Listen to your inner voice, it will guide you to the correct path. Ganesha showers His benevolent blessings on you. Make the most of this day.

Capricorn: You have meticulously planned every aspect of your plan and prepared the checklist. The only thing left now to do is the execution of that plan. Delays and obstacles, however, will block your path and leave you disheartened. Don’t doubt your abilities, though. You have planned properly and have faith, as those delays are not permanent, assures Ganesha.

Aquarius: Don’t let your emotions play a spoilsport in the important decisions of your life. The tendency to be sentimental when you need to be rational will become an obstacle in your path. Learn to curb this habit, otherwise you may have to pay a heavy price, advises Ganesha.

Pisces: Some conflicts could crop up in the morning on the domestic front. However, they will cease to be a cause of annoyance as the day progresses. Come evening, and you will be in as fine a mood as you ever were, ready to spend time basking in the affection of your near and dear ones, says Ganesha.