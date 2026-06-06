Today’s celestial influences highlight important areas of life, from professional ambitions to family responsibilities. Ganesha’s predictions for each zodiac sign guide where to focus your energy and where patience may be required.

Aries: Sometimes, pressure is a good thing, as it brings out the best in you. You will outshine your colleagues in whatever you choose to do. But your expectations may far exceed the outcome. Ganesha asks that you have patience. Results take time.

Taurus: Planning your own milestones and celebrating the success of friends is the agenda for the day. Your thoughts will be progressive in business or at work, and any plans you make will make a rock-solid foundation for your future. Social gatherings and parties will beckon with bubbly and bruschetta.

Gemini: You need to guard against hurting anyone’s feelings because of your ill-temper or harsh language. You need to help others in their troubles. You ought to reflect on the toll that the troubles that have visited you have taken on you, and accordingly empathise with others, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Intimate friends will be impressed with your attitude. You will try to make them happy and spend a happy evening with them. Affection and cordial ties will linger for long and prove fruitful.

Leo: Your mind will be filled with conflicting emotions, says Ganesha. You will feel extreme happiness one moment, and then will be depressed the next. You need to guard against mood swings and find a balance to achieve success in your work today. Financial gains are indicated.

Virgo: The remarkable manner in which you function at work will earn you a lot of accolades and supporters. Your seniors will appreciate your dedication to work. There will be fun and entertainment in the evening. Ganesha says you can look forward to relaxing with some soft music.

Libra: Ganesha says governmental work will be beneficial today. Those of you who are officials in the government will have a positive and good day ahead. Your family members will show their support for you and this is something that you will need from them. Children will progress in life. This is a good time to make important decisions.

Scorpio: The stars are aligned in a way that they produce a constructively favourable day for you today, predicts Ganesha. You know the importance of a team and treat everyone – seniors & juniors as equals. This will make the work environment harmonious.

Sagittarius: Your imagination knows no boundaries. Your kind heart is ready to forget and forgive the evil. As Ganesha puts it, this attitude will take you a long way! Charity and donation, too, are on your mind today. You enjoy a benevolent time today.

Capricorn: Aren’t you tired of doing the same thing again and again? Ganesha advises you to come out of your shell and breathe in some fresh air. Moving to a bigger and better house is on the cards for you, foretells Ganesha. It will take a major chunk out of your savings, but you are not complaining. You are not a spendthrift. You understand that money can’t buy you everything, but it can certainly add to your comforts.

Aquarius: You are loaded with work, but you will be able to complete the pending assignments. It is, however, necessary that you keep on marching ahead; otherwise, your growth may become stagnant, advises Ganesha. Keep yourself guarded and watch the moves your opponents make to be prepared for any challenge.

Pisces: You will have no idea how time flies by today, while you struggle to complete an unceasing flow of tasks. You might end up missing out on the smaller details owing to your workload. Hence, you need to concentrate on your daily routine. The good news is that this is a conducive time to complete all your pending projects, says Ganesha.