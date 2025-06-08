Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Today, you may set out to please your beloved, and maybe even woo him/her all over again. There may be a bit of dissatisfaction regarding friends and relatives, but you can look forward to partying and new friendships this evening, says Ganesha.

Taurus: Today, you are likely to pay attention to your health issues and eating habits. Fortune may not favour your efforts. However hard you may try, you may still find yourself back to square one at the end of the day. Try until you taste the sweet fruit of success, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini: Lady Luck is likely to smile on you, foresees Ganesha. You are generally shy, but today is a different day. You will remain outgoing and will be able to freely express your feelings. This temporary change will do a lot of good to your ego, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Those around you have always thought that there is something different about you, but could never put their finger on what exactly it was. You always knew. You are better than them, and today is the day to make them realise that. How? The best course of action is to do your job in the best possible manner. You will be appreciated and may even be seen as a future leader by some of your colleagues.

Leo: Easy come, easy go — that is the best way to sum up money. Try holding on to it, advises Ganesha, as there is a strong possibility that you shall incur a lot of wasteful expenditures today. Always think twice before you spend your hard-earned money. Remember the Grasshopper, cautions Ganesha, and learn from the fable, if not the life philosophies of the famous rich men of our age. Start saving something for a rainy day. As Buffet has said, “A penny saved is a penny earned”.

Virgo: Sense and sensibilities will prevail today as you address relationships. On the emotional front, you may be unclear and oscillate between what you feel and what you really expected of you. But in the end, you may well end up following your inner voice than depend on others. Your intuition is invincibly strong, says Ganesha.

Libra: The theatrical you comes to the fore. Ganesha expects you to put up a show in all that you do today, be it a display of devotion to your work, or dedication to your family. You may give the best in the business a run for their money as you prove to be the perfect choice for all tasks assigned to you. A great day at work, and the right amount of affection towards your spouse and children back home — you sure are perfect today!

Scorpio: Signs indicate you may face unexpected expenses today. But this spending is likely to be on family and friends – especially in entertaining them. But keep track of every penny. To be on the safer side, Ganesha advises you not to have any pockets at all today.

Sagittarius: Pack your bags today for a long business trip, which will bear rich fruits. Be ready to pick up important business pointers and learn your way into your trade. Ganesha predicts pleasant surprises in store later in the day.

Capricorn: It’s time to party, whether or not you have no reason for it. Friends and even acquaintances will be invited to take part in the celebrations; you will be all charged up to have a blast of a day, says Ganesha. For those engaged in business, profits may come but it won’t be the result of the efforts you put in. Any dealings related to real estate and construction will yield good results. As for professionals, bosses and close associates will extend their full support to whatever work you undertake.

Aquarius: You may be sorely disappointed today. With no support from family, and the kids driving you up the wall, you need to keep your cool. Family feuds are highly likely, and neighbours may attempt to interfere. For now, all you need is to remain unruffled, says Ganesha.

Pisces: While you may have a wide circle of acquaintances, it is only a select few who you bless with your munificence. And that is precisely what you will be busy with, as a day filled with socialising and leisure-filled activities beckons, says Ganesha.