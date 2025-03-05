Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: The boredom of your monotonous life will now begin to tell on you. A change of trappings is what you probably have on mind. Money matters are not a big deal, and a little quick change may result in an evening get-together. Ganesha says you will like to flaunt your pretty and peaceful ambience.

Taurus: Today you are likely to reach out for things that are beyond your reach and capabilities. Ganesha, nevertheless, assures that you will succeed in attaining your objectives through sheer force of you self confidence and self conviction. The first half of the day will provide you lots of love and affection of elders and superiors. You are likely to devote the evening to making yourself look smart good and feel great. A visit to a beauty parlour cannot be ruled out.

Gemini: You will be bound by the bonds of love with your friends today. Deep introspection will provide the much-needed balm to your fragile state of mind. You need to keep your temper in check, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, you may get to spend a wonderful time with your loved ones, foresees Ganesha. Besides pleasure, the day will also fare well for business. As an entrepreneur, you may be able to see important deals and ventures coming through. You may go on a tour for business purposes in the later half of the day. At work, you will be at the top of your game.

Leo: You are advised against being too emotional today. You will be able to excel in all spheres of your life today owing to your desire to change your attitude towards life. There is a possibility of re-decorating or renovating your house today. All in all, a progressive day awaits, says Ganesha.

Virgo: The way you feel today will bring about many changes in your behaviour, says Ganesha. You will probably make some choices that will involve some high expenditure. In the afternoon, you may entertain relatives and friends at home, says Ganesha.

Libra: Settle in soon, because you have a long day ahead. There is every possibility that you shall remain very busy for most part of the day, predicts Ganesha. Don’t be surprised if you can’t seem to find the time or the appetite even for a sluggish lunch — it is one of the drawbacks of a hectic schedule. But rest assured, your craving and hankering shall be back in time for a fine and scrumptious dinner. Also, Ganesha predicts you may have a steamy session with the opposite sex tonight!

Scorpio: Ganesha foresees that you may not be at the best of your health as agitation and irritation create pressure on your physical being. Watch your temper and tongue, or a critical situation may take an ugly turn. Keep away from unnecessary discussion with peers or colleagues. By the end of the day, you may ponder upon the problems and would be wise enough to arrive at solutions.

Sagittarius: The day has to offer you a good mixture of work and fun, says Ganesha. Feeling protective about your loved ones, you are ready to fulfil all their needs and demands. An action-packed day at office with meetings lined-up for you. This forces you to unwind in a luxurious way as you plan a family outing or a quick visit to salon for relaxation. Not to forget, everything comes with a price-tag!

Capricorn: You will perform a balancing act today. On one hand you’ll be working very hard to meet your targets, while on the other hand, you will take some time out for your hobbies. Your boss and team-members will shower praises on you. But, all that glitters is not gold, warns Ganesha. Do not take their words on the face value, as you may not be understanding the hidden meaning. It is a good day for students.

Aquarius: You are not at a laid back person. You like to be active and be a part of the action happening all around. Now is your time! Take an initiative and grab the opportunity, after all, early bird catches the worm. Till the end of the first half of the day, you will be in a jovial mood. But, the mounting pressure of work may become difficult to handle. Learn to relax as it will help you increase your efficiency and be in a good mood, advises Ganesha.

Pisces: Today you will find yourself caught in two minds. As a result of which, you will find yourself unable to take a firm decision. Put off important decisions until you find yourself in a better frame of mind, says Ganesha. Post afternoon should see you bonding with old friends and you will begin to see old relationships in a new light. On the whole though, this will be a good week for you.