Aries: Business affairs and love will flourish today. You can expect some monetary benefits and even some loans to be sanctioned. In love, you anticipate a romantic evening, where you will confide your deepest feelings to your beloved. Ganesha says you couldn’t possibly ask for more.

Taurus: This is a productive day to deal in money matters, foresees Ganesha. You will probably enjoy both money and muscle power in the afternoon. A necklace or pendant is awaiting your sweetheart, so surprise her. Caution: There is a risk of your money being swindled.

Gemini: It is possible that the start of the day may not see you in the best of moods and some mental distress is the likely reason behind it. You need to consult an expert to find out the best way out of your current predicament. You will feel the need to do things that appeal to you in the evening, in a bid to elevate your mood, says Ganesha.

Cancer: A perfect day in store for you, says Ganesha! You may begin the day on a positive note, and may decide to express you gratitude towards the God by visiting a temple. Religious feelings may also keep you preoccupied. Stars will take a good care of your health today, and you may also get a plenty of free time. Primp yourself to perfection for a romantic evening after lazing around to your heart’s content in the afternoon.

Leo: You will face some problems today and will be tense on account of them. You may experience unstability and conflict in your personal relationships. You should not spend time chasing useless schemes and concentrate on fruitful and progressive activities, says Ganesha.

Virgo: All big businessmen may expect a very beneficial and progressive day. The loans for which you have applied may be sanctioned by the financial institutions today. However, Ganesha advises you not to neglect your beloved and near and dear ones, for without them there is little cause for interest in life.

Libra: Ganesha says you will be busy in work related to your business field. People in the field of research will gain success today. In legal matters that are pending, the judgment will be in your favor today. Solutions regarding the success of your business will come out too.

Scorpio: Fully charged up, your enthusiasm and sense of humour is quite contagious today. People who belong to creative fields should let their creative juices flow freely. In short, you are performance driven today. All’s well that ends well, and this day is sure to end on a positive note, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Caught in a whirlpool of thoughts, you are likely to give a new look to your lovely abode. You plan to decorate it with rare artefacts and object de art. Evening will be high on romance as you treat your sweetheart and taste-buds with sumptuous dinner.

Capricorn: Mounting work load may give you wrinkles on the forehead, but you see light at the end of the tunnel. With undying spirit you keep on going irrespective of the magnitude of the problems. Don’t get demotivated though, says Ganesha, as you are blessed with loving and supportive family members. After a long day at work, coming home will be like a breather as your family will cheer you up.

Aquarius: Your intelligence and positive attitude will get you through every situation today. You will spend afternoon with friends and have a gala time with them. Why should family be left alone? Plan the evening with family members, and enjoy their presence in your life, suggests Ganesha.

Pisces: Your hidden hopes will be shown today or you will share them with someone. You will suddenly come across people who had gone away from your life some time back. Today is the day to dream and to foster new hopes and dreams. With Ganesha’s blessings your planetary positions are favourable.