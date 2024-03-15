Aries: You are very apprehensive about your possessions today, and will not like to share them. This mood may be because of someone in particular. Affairs regarding love, Ganesha says, are progressing fine, and your married life will bloom.

Taurus: This day you will have an urge to take a trip, be it a small one. Ganesha sees you enthusiastically making detailed plans and arrangements, arranging for funds and getting in touch with all those you desire to take along. You may ultimately scrap your plans and choose to stay at home. However, be sure you’ll be making that trip in due course.

Gemini: You will make a reputation for yourself as a leader in your social circle. You yearn for something in your heart and need to concentrate your energies upon attaining it. Your creative mind will come up with solutions today, to certain questions that have been perplexing you for quite some, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will get a surprise gift or god news from your friends or relatives. You will enjoy it with your family. You will get the affection and co-opeation of family members. Happiness and rapport in domestic life is indicated. Ganesha’s grace is upon you.

Leo: You will pay more attention to matters at home. You may take up home renovation projects. You may end up replacing the entire furniture at your place even. You will spend the day enjoying with your family members and friends, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Emotions that have been locked in the inner recesses of your heart might just surface today. You may develop an emotional attachment to your material possessions. However, Ganesha says, if you don’t find your surroundings conducive, you will feel extremely restless.

Libra: Ganesha says today will be an auspicious day for starting any new work. In the office, you will be assigned new positions and you shall excel in the same. Whatever work is undertaken by you will see you attain success in it. Today is a lucky day for you Ganesha says

Scorpio: Today, there may come up situations which may test your patience, predicts Ganesha. However, it would be wise to sit and sort out all the differences with your colleagues or family members or your partner.

Sagittarius: You need to increase your tolerance power as you may have to face criticism from close ones. However, it is not feasible to please everyone around. You may just be happy doing basic favours for your loved ones. Ganesha asks you to be patient.

Capricorn: You’ll kick start the day in high spirit which will take everyone by surprise. You will shift gears at work so that you can perform more efficiently and productively. Such a change will boost your confidence as you will see the positive results for yourself. Most of the day, you will work like a busy bee, but at the end you will listen to music or be with your friends to relax your mind, foretells Ganesha.

Aquarius: Today is a day of communication and association. While at a family gathering, you will enjoy chatting nineteen to a dozen! But at work, you may be left teaching, explaining, negotiating, coordinating and arranging meetings. A productive but draining day, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Compromise is the name of the game when it comes to relationships, and you are adept at it. You realise the importance of losing an argument to win over a heart and do so with panache. Indeed, this is an area where others emulate you, says Ganesha.