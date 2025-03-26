Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: Common sense is a good thing, especially when deciding about the future. So by all means, do your calculations: take advice, check out your astrological reading. But finally, says Ganesha, let your common sense guide you.

Taurus: There is a strong possibility that you may switch over to a newer and more exciting job today, predicts Ganesha. You are likely to spend lavishly while on a shopping spree. In the evening, you will understand the importance of pampering loved ones with gifts, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you would want to take your beloved into your embrace and confidence. You will whisper your feelings and secrets into his/her ears as you hold him/her. There are other things though, in your list of preoccupations, education being the topmost. You will be widely appreciated for your artistic bend. Your incredible energy levels will see you through a very eventful day.

Cancer: You may make a switch to a new job or get a job offer that you don’t want to deny, predicts Ganesha. You are likely to go on a shopping spree and spend lavishly. In the evening, you will be spending your time and money on your loved ones.

Leo: Today, you are defined by high hopes and expectations. It makes you incredibly calculative, and you weigh all pros and cons before taking any decision regarding work. The upshot of this is that your performance in financial transactions will be phenomenal. After all, money always increases one’s fascination and appeal, particularly in the eyes of the opposite sex, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha advises you to knit emotions and reasoning together. There may be an emotional overkill in the afternoon today. However, luck will turn out to be in your favour later in the day when you decide impulsively to go for an outing.

Libra: Some feelings last forever, and so do some relationships. Bear this in mind and look forward to the beginning of an enduring relationship today, says Ganesha. The joy of companionship shall spill over to the workplace as well, and keep you very delighted and elated today. But you need to watch out for spats with people around you, especially neighbours and acquaintances. It is best to avoid any war of words, suggests Ganesha.

Scorpio: You will understand the importance of creating a divide between your personal and professional life, feels Ganesha. On the professional front, your diligence and commitment to work will bring praise and benefits. Later in the evening, you will celebrate your success with your sweetheart. A candlelit dinner and some champagne will be the icing on the cake.

Sagittarius: Today is most likely to be a day of mixed fortunes for you, predicts Ganesha. At the workplace, you may have a hectic afternoon, burdened with more work than you can handle. In the evening, a loved one will understand your needs, and try to bring back cheer with a home-cooked meal for dinner.

Capricorn: Keep your fuel tanks ready as you are heading for a very active and exhausting day, today. The long list of activities will keep you occupied for the whole day and you’ll enjoy the energy floating around, says Ganesha. Your career will be on the go, too, especially if you are freelancer. You will end up having projects of your choice.

Aquarius: The day will kick start with you deciding to opt for higher education or a personality development course. If you are a businessman or associated with finance, it will be a favourable day for you, foresees Ganesha. Through out the day, you will be occupied with one or the other thing but you will not be complaining.

Pisces: Honesty, sincerity and integrity both in your dedication to work and in your devotion to your family, is your hallmark. On the strength of this foundation, you will reach an important milestone today. Socially as well, your reputation will receive a boost, says Ganesha.