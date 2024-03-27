Aries: Just grab any chance you get to demonstrate your expressive abilities, as it will fetch widespread appreciation. Something about your children may make you proud. However, Ganesha says, don’t neglect the aged members of your family.

Taurus: This opt a good day for being too firm or demanding. Ganesha advises you to steer clear of conflicts, arguments disputes. If you cannot avoid confrontation be sure you are the one who will have to step back. Loss of face and self-esteem may be unavoidable. You need to face the fact that this is not your day. Don’t meddle in extraneous issues. Maintain a low profile and stick to your own work. Don’t meddle in extraneous issues. Be calm and composed. Act sensibly.

Gemini: Your day will be spent indulging in activities that appeal to you. You may go out shopping with your family members, or go out to dinner with friends. A leisurely, entertainment-filled, fun day awaits you, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You may face unwanted events and circumstances. As a result, you will feel sad. yet you will wriggle out of it with your efficiency. Put in efforts in studies, says Ganesha. remember that in success destiny is one per cent and effort 99 per cent.

Leo: Your expenses may shoot through the roof if you do not pay careful attention to your finances. You will want to splurge on expensive perfumes and clothing. You will be able to attract those of the opposite sex. You must guard against coming off as a show-off. Be humble and polite to everyone, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will be the flag-bearer for people around you, spreading hope and inspiration. Ganesha advises you to be the ideal family man today. By doing this you will radiate affection and love. This will, in turn, work remarkably in cultivating positive relationships.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will be more careful about your outward appearance and will try to enhance it further. Towards the evening you may impress people around you when you attend a social function. Those of you who are single can put forth a marriage proposal to their beloved today and it will be accepted. Those of you who are married may have a joyous and happy married life.

Scorpio: Relationships are the crux of life. It’s very important how you make your near and dear ones feel when you are around. Make someone feel special today. Try to sort out misunderstandings if any. Don’t dominate your friends or family members, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Someone from the opposite sex is likely to get attracted towards you. Enjoy being in the limelight. Today, your main activity becomes hanging around with friends and cherishing their company.

Capricorn: Pain and fun, both are the two sides of a coin and today, you will experience both of them in equal amount. You may have to slog yourself to earn money, but be careful and don’t drain yourself out, advises Ganesha. You will get what you have wished for, however, you need not try your luck too much. Spend money for the happiness of others.

Aquarius: Today will not be your day. You will find it difficult to create a peaceful environment in your home and adding to the woes will your children who will be making things even more difficult for you to handle. There may be some family disputes also, and green-eyed neighbours will try to add fuel to the fire. Try to be calm and evaluate the situation with mind not with heart, advises Ganesha.

Pisces: Your day today will be like a tug-of-war competition. Try to come out on top in this competition. Ganesha advices you not to underestimate your enemies. It is advisable to find a solution or avoid conflict so that you don’t need to waste your energy in this.