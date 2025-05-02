Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: The day may start with a dilemma, but that’s exactly how your skills will come into play. As evening approaches, you will be applauded for your outstanding performance. If Ganesha is particularly generous today, you may sign new agreements.

Taurus: Priorities and money matters will line up impatiently to knock on your door (and desk). Your financial constraints will get an outburst today. People may be taken by surprise with the way you get poignant. You will also enjoy the higher accountability reposed on you, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will get an opportunity to rejuvenate yourself with seamless energy. How? Ganesha’s guess is that you will find — or at least you will believe that you have found — your purpose in life. It will keep you excited throughout the day, and maybe even for days to come. You may spend lavishly to improve your personal appearance. Such expenditures are only an investment, feels Ganesha.

Cancer: Ganesha believes that today you may have to take certain financial decisions at home as well as at work. If you are in-charge of a certain project, you will trust the judgement of those working on it, mostly because they have been hand-picked by you.

Leo: You are blessed with a visionary’s creative streak. Perhaps, that’s why, you see things differently from others. Today, thanks to the stars, your creative side will surge forth with renewed vigour. You will generate ideas effortlessly and continuously as you reach your creative peak. Just remember that having an imaginative mind means learning lessons from the past and visualising a better future. So, ideate responsibly, advises Ganesha.

Virgo: There will be dirt on your shoulder today, so dust it off, says Ganesha, because every time you fall you will get up stronger than before. Your logic and analytical skills will help you find the necessary precision to accomplish tasks at work. You may spend the evening with a close friend or your beloved, engrossed in a stimulating conversation.

Libra: There are many kinds of worries that you must equip yourself to deal with. To do this, you may have to learn and follow the basic steps of problem-analysing techniques. The steps involve obtaining facts, analysing them and then arriving at a decision based upon your observations. Most important, though, is that you must act upon the decision thus derived, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Ganesha feels a taxing and demanding day may be at hand today.Things might baffle you so much that you might lose your ability to think clearly. The battle is not lost because your power of resilience will be the silver lining. Address one problem at a time and take the slow and steady path, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You will discover a flair for flirting as you puppet words to your romantic will with ease and grace. Most of today will be spent in the company of a loved one, perhaps a picnic for two, or a day-long romantic date. Stay prepared for the worst as this may not necessarily blossom into a long-lasting relationship, warns Ganesha.

Capricorn: Like you weren’t already overworked, new responsibilities will keep you occupied throughout the day, says Ganesha. The excitement with which you work every day will weaken, and eventually die down by the end of the day. This is mainly because you will burn your energy and resources in helping others. But there is a good side to this too. Your social standing will improve dramatically because of your kind nature.

Aquarius: You have your head on your shoulders and feet on the ground. Congratulations! You’ve covered the first step to success. Step two, says Ganesha, involves an inquisitive mind and a questioning attitude. Later, you may resort to shortcuts and compromise a tad in quality.

Pisces: Your fount of creativity spouts everyday like there is no tomorrow. However, you need to be organised and in position to implement all those revolutionary ideas that occur to you in a jiffy, that lesser mortals take a eons to dream up. Your oratory will win you many admirers today, so let go of your inhibitions, says Ganesha.