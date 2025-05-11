As the sun rises with renewed promise, the stars align once again to guide your steps with gentle wisdom. Whether it’s a spontaneous spark or a heartfelt moment, today holds a mix of emotions, choices, and quiet revelations. Aries may discover joy in simple gestures, while Taurus is reminded to tread carefully yet confidently. From romantic highs to career clarity, every sign has its own rhythm to follow. Ganesha’s guidance lights the way. Read on to discover what today has in store for your zodiac sign!

Aries: Someone new in your life is going to make you smile; remember, however, that it doesn’t always have to be fur and diamonds. A song sung straight from the heart makes a greater impact, says Ganesha. Today’s the right time to go out and do things which will make you proud later.

Taurus: Spontaneity yet sincerity will be the ruling emotions of the day. Keep your eyes and ears open, advises Ganesha, as trouble might be headed your way. Make it a point to read the print well before you sign any legal contract today. Prevention is better than a cure, reminds Ganesha.

Gemini: You will be able to put forward your proposal and explain your feelings to someone dear to you, and can expect a positive response from them. You will come across as honest and sincere, and hence will be accepted. An auspicious and joy-filled day awaits, says Ganesha.

Cancer: People will be stunned at the swift pace of your work. All your pending tasks and projects will fructify. But Ganesha counsels you not to do anything haphazardly or in any careless manner. Ganesha thinks of you as an extraordinary orator.

Leo: Long forgotten relationships may be renewed today. Old acquaintances, room partners, hostel mates and the like may bump into you today. You will be in a happy mood as a result. Marital life will be blissful, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Business and pleasure will be well balanced. Ganesha says you will enjoy the part,y which will seem endless today. Your monetary outflow will be in direct proportion to the time you spend just lazing around. However, Ganesha advises you to spend sensibly and not to worry about it.

Libra: Ganesha says those of you in the field of business will find this to be a good time for you.Inanyworkthatyouundertakeyourvisionandabilitywillbeshowcased.You will have to spend more time at your workplace. Ganesha says you should try and maintain a balance between your work and your family.

Scorpio: Relationships are the crux of life. It’s very important how you make your near and dear ones feel when you are around. Make someone feel special today. Try to sort out misunderstandings, if any. Don’t dominate your friends or family members, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: A tiring day is in store for you today. Find yourself labouring worse than Hercules. The positive outcome would be that you would lose a few extra calories. But later in the day, a nice quiet time with family and friends would relieve you of all the stress.

Capricorn: Everything you do today will be driven by the desire to meet the expectations of your family members, says Ganesha. For those of you pursuing studies, pending projects will finally get completed, and you will look forward to taking up new assignments. Giving free rein to your imagination will help you excel in areas of your interest, but don’t go overboard, or else you may lose touch with reality.

Aquarius: Today will not be your day. You will find it difficult to create a peaceful environment in your home and adding to the woes will your children who will be making things even more difficult for you to handle. There may be some family disputes also, and green-eyed neighbours will try to add fuel to the fire. Try to be calm and evaluate situation with mind not with heart, advises Ganesha.

Pisces: You will work hard to organise your day-to-day routine, but due to the ill alignment of the planets, you will not be able to sort things out successfully today. Ganesha advises you to be patient and let things be as they are, but also to hold on to the sentiments of change. You may feel like giving up on things, but ensure that you don’t give up on your rights.