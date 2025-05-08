From high ambitions and financial breakthroughs to emotional conversations and personal reflections, today’s horoscope brings mixed energies for all zodiac signs. While Aries and Virgo strive with determination, Taurus and Libra succeed in unexpected places. Emotional connections deepen for Cancer and Scorpio, while Pisces and Sagittarius grapple with inner conflicts. Here’s what Ganesha has in store for you.

Aries: Without apparent reason, you may go into your shell today. No doubt you will acknowledge the contribution of others, but Ganesha says you have to do more than that; you will have to share your knowledge with your peers. Besides this, Ganesha says you need to cut down on your spending.

Taurus: Your thinking is expected to be immensely clear and focused this day. So says Ganesha. This, therefore, is a great day for holding important meetings with colleagues and partners, for resolving vital issues, and for entering new business tie-ups. Knowing what you want as well as how to get it will give you a tremendous advantage. Those engaged in joint ventures could have a windfall. This is a very auspicious day. Put it to good use.

Gemini: Today will be a day of joy, happiness and festivities on the home-front. You will try and spend as much time as possible with the children and will enthusiastically participate in home improvement projects. You will be able to solve pending issues at home by taking an intelligent interest in them, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Ganesha says that you will feel tiredness and weakness but in the office or business you will be relaxed, with less tension. Ganesha suggests that you should be careful to fulfil new responsibilities entrusted to you. You will spend on travel.

Leo: You may not get the desired results despite working hard. You need to keep your weaknesses in mind and your mistakes before starting anew. You will need to do more than necessary, if required, to make sure that your business relationships stay strong. Finances will improve, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Issues regarding religious beliefs and spirituality will surface today. Pursue your goals single-mindedly to attain success in the field of your choice, and exploit your abilities and talents to the hilt, advises Ganesha. You will be more logical and calculative, rather than emotional, in matters of your relationships.

Libra: Ganesha says the higher officials in your workplace may be displeased with you, and you will face issues with them. Due to this, you will feel mentally depressed and down, but towards the afternoon, you will be able to please them with your impressive work ability. Ganesha says that today is not a good day to try out any new business ventures.

Scorpio: Life is the best teacher, they say. And today, you even experience this. You may learn to survive the neck-tight competition in the market. This may invite a lot of envy, but nothing shall bother you. Ganesh reminds you of the adage, ‘To err is human, to forgive is divine,’ so it’s fine even if you commit some errors.

Sagittarius: Lengthy business meetings keep you occupied almost throughout the day. You may also do some value addition to your work by taking co-workers’ suggestions and inputs, says Ganesha. Implementation of these inputs will prove highly beneficial in the long run.

Capricorn: Now is the perfect time to showcase your talents and skills. You are all geared up to hit your target and do everything that needs to be done. Your efforts will not go in vain as they will bear fruit for sure, says Ganesha. You will spend quality time with your family member and catch wup ith old friends.

Aquarius: You will spend the day introspecting, but the mental peace will still seem distant. Some unavoidable circumstances will force you to handle the situations with diligence, feels Ganesha. Due to your devotion to the Almighty and spiritualism, you will be able to deal with problems pretty well.

Pisces: It is difficult for you to be part of one team and to work as a member on two teams, but today you can do anything you want. You will be able to show your expertise to your team today and will be praised by all. Women will make a profit today and will feel encouraged.