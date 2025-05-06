A brand new day is here, and the stars have a little something for everyone! Whether you’re planning a fun date, juggling work challenges, or just craving your favourite food, Ganesha’s got some insights to help you make the most of it. Read on to find out what today has in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries: Today, you will focus your lens on the one you’ve taken a fancy to! You are high on energy but low on commitment to work. It won’t be surprising if your bosses are miffed. But still, says Ganesha, it’s a day of flowers and love notes.

Taurus: There ain’t no mountain high enough and there ain’t no valley deep. Today, you will find yourself on an invincible run. You might be your own worst enemy today if you waste your effort and energy on unproductive purposes. Overall, it is smooth sailing today, and Ganesha advises you to stay focused.

Gemini: You will be dressed to kill today. People around you may or may not comment, but they will notice you. Your sense of style and taste will bowl everyone over. People would scramble for a glimpse of you. You will be a celebrity. Most probably, your beloved will share the limelight with you.

Cancer: You are at your industrious best today. You will be able to think the unthinkable, achieve the unachievable, and impress an emotionally impregnable boss. Your confidence level will be sky-high; in fact, it will make overconfidence wallow in self-doubt. Your colleagues will be awestruck, considering themselves lucky to see you in action.

Leo: The thing with skills is that they are not static; they are as dynamic as anything else. It is akin to being on a treadmill — you need to continuously keep moving just to stay in the same place, says Ganesha. So keep refreshing yourself by learning new things to sustain your progress. What you need is passion to help you shine in your profession, according to Ganesha.

Virgo: One scale weighs work, and the other weighs personal matters. But you, Leos, will keep both in check. The desire to succeed will be fuelled even more today as you cut yourself loose, says Ganesha.

Libra: If one were to put an earnest spirit and a frank attitude together, the result would be a Leo; it’s like your hallmark. And with qualities like these in your kitty, don’t be surprised if you happen to reach a milestone or two today. So, is it marital bliss or career success? That may be the question to ask, but no matter what, be assured that your societal standing gets a heady boost today, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: A shadow of foreboding grows large in your mind today. Your senses are at the highest alert, feels Ganesha. Keep your eyes and ears open to avoid troubles both at home and at work.

Sagittarius: Your dedication to work is set to shift to the top gear. Find yourself swamped by an excess of workload in the forenoon. Things, however, will lighten as the afternoon progresses. Expect a fun-filled, exciting evening.

Capricorn: Opportunities are rare, and good opportunities rarer still. Today, you will run to grab an opportunity and will make the most of it, says Ganesha. This move will yield instant results and place you better in comparison with your opponents. Rivals will try to take you down, but will fail miserably in their attempt. Your social standing, on the other hand, will grow manifold and all because of your extraordinary traits.

Aquarius: You roar with absolute bliss today! Simplicity is your new avatar, and naturally, friends and acquaintances are mystified. You may wish to commune with the higher spirit and will seek solace in a quiet temple. Ganesha approves and predicts peace in plenty.

Pisces: Staying afloat needs about as much effort as swimming. Cryptic as this may sound, what it means is you need to constantly reinvent yourself if you wish to keep going. You will shine in your profession only if it is also your passion, says Ganesha.