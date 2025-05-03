A brand new day is here, and the stars have a little something for everyone! Whether you’re planning a fun date, juggling work challenges, or just craving your favourite food, Ganesha’s got some insights to help you make the most of it. Read on to find out what today has in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries: You have ideas aplenty! And you want to roll them out to anyone who will hear them. You are also in a mood to love and give. Are you thinking of taking your grandmother to the beauty parlour for a makeover? Ganesha approves.

Taurus: Today is the day of showing care and concern to all family members, says Ganesha. There is a possibility that you may feel estranged from your spouse and your relationship might be in danger of hitting the dead end. Stay calm and avoid escalating the tension, for the sake of your family, if nothing else, advises Ganesha.

Gemini: Today is an auspicious and fruitful day for you.You will become excited by every very small accomplishments. You will need to fulfill the demands made upon you by your family and friends. You will probably find yourself balancing the cheque book at home, or buying appliances for the house, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Alot can happen over a cup of coffee, and today a lot will. Things will be moving quite swiftly today; a little too swiftly to your liking. You will get a lot of authority at the workplace, and you will use it to the point of abuse. Your prime focus, however, will be your family. Even if your mind is busy thinking about how to get under the skin of certain people, your heart will be at home.

Leo: You will receive extremely good news from your friends today. You will have co- operation and the support of your spouse. You will feel emotional today. Your understanding nature will make everything easy however. You are likely to be in a state of sensitivity with regards to feelings today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Look before you leap. Ganesha warns that there may be trouble brewing for you and it may catch you unawares.You will be very upbeat at work, and you realise that your high spirits benefit your colleagues too. You may reserve the evening for a quite time with your family, reminiscing the happy times spent together in the past.

Libra: Some things are always remembered with fondness. Today may be one of those days when you tend to get wistful and nostalgic. Let this emotion spur you on and later in the day, you may strive hard to reconnect with your near and dear ones. Listen to your heart. You can do nothing wrong today, as your charisma will be overwhelming. Ganesha foresees a sanctified day for you.

Scorpio: Get your family together today and spend most of the time with them, says Ganesha. If being practical is important, then have your close friends over at your place too. Aromantic dinner with your beloved is on the cards today.

Sagittarius: All said and done, today Ganesha foresees you striking a fine balance between your profession and passion. Profession will win the hand during the course of the day. Your flitting in social circles is slated to take a back-seat as you tend to focus more on your work.

Capricorn: Today, you’ll open a mix bag of surprises, opportunities, challenges, and not-so good fall of events. You’ll have a tendency of letting the noticeable details fall between the cracks at work. This is certainly not a good trait to have, however, it will not harm you much. As the day progresses, you’ll encounter a delightful surprise, feels Ganesha.

Aquarius: It’s time for some family bonding! You realise that you’ve neglected your near and dear. Now, you need to do something substantial to win back your family’s approval. However, your sincerity alone will melt their hearts. Holding your sweetheart’s hand at dinner is a perfect way to end the day, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Contemplating on the source which triggered problems for you recently will be the order of the day. Identifying the source is half the work done; eliminating it is just a matter of initiative and courage, says Ganesha.