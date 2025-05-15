Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You feel positive about imbibing the ideas of spirituality today. This will make you open to the idea of accepting the responsibility for old mistakes, and it includes your relations with people in your neighbourhood. This will pave the way for your success in the future, says Ganesha.

Taurus: You are not likely to take anything lying down today, says Ganesha. If you find anyone plotting and planning against you, you will not be too polite in dealing with them. Violent outbursts could make you lose the grace and dignity you are known for. You could end up regretting your actions and having second thought about your beliefs and principles. In the evening you could be prone to minor injuries. Avoid physical work.

Gemini: You will need to curb your tendency to pay attention to the professional demands and needs of other people over your own. Your work-load today will demand creative solutions and will require some amount of brain-storming with your colleagues. People of the opposite sex will play an important role in your life today, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will feel self-satisfaction. Your simplicity will impress people. You may visit a religious spot to set up rapport with God. A beautiful and inspiring day, says Ganesha.

Leo: You will not shy away from hard work to attain success in personal and professional endeavours. Your attitude will come in for praise from your superiors and you will be rewarded as well. Your responsibilities in the office will increase, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Your thinking will be very sharp today, and at the same time you will feel passionate about work. In the afternoon, you can afford to unwind a bit. Those in the public sector will feel inspired and have an agreeable day. Your no-nonsense attitude will be very apparent, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will be able to meet with people sharing the same ideas and views as you do and this will enhance your knowledge too. You will have to shoulder new responsibilities. Those of you who are in the field of business may gain good benefits today. Ganesha says that you should take care of your health, which may deteriorate due to excessive work load at the office.

Scorpio: Ganesha advises you to practice caution today. There may be a lot of people who may be green with envy as you are better than them in every way. Words of wisdom by you may not only change their opinion about you, but also win you accolades in social circles.

Sagittarius: Celebrations galore, foresees Ganesha. Two different individuals may have different opinions, but that should not result into ugly arguments. Watch out for any mishap, warns Ganesha. Your near and dear ones become a priority in the evening. Also, you will look forward to a candle-lit dinner with your sweetheart in the evening.

Capricorn: Never judge a book by its cover. Same applies to human beings, also. And, you are one of them. At first, you may not be able to impress the other person with your looks, but once you display your communication power, you win him over, feels Ganesha. You are blessed with an art, the art to convince others. Ganesha advises you to maintain a calm head over your shoulders.

Aquarius: You will bring excellence to the table. But, the results may not reflect the same. The day progresses on slow pace and no major events are in store for you, saysGanesha. On the personal front, you may have some problems with your spouse, but you will learn to ignore them, sit back and unwind.

Pisces: Today is a day filled with entertainment and leisure. However, you could be prone tosavagemoodswingstodaywithoutanyreason.Hencethosearoundyouwillneedtobe on their toes. You might end up neglecting your work in your pursuit of pleasure, says Ganesha.