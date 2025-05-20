A brand new day is here, and the stars have a little something for everyone! Whether you’re planning a fun date, juggling work challenges, or just craving your favourite food, Ganesha’s got some insights to help you make the most of it. Read on to find out what today has in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries: You love meeting people, says Ganesha, and you are going to have a wonderful time interacting with the most brilliant people today. You remain a perfectionist as ever, and may spend a fortune to buy that ‘perfect’ gift to please your sweetheart!

Taurus: Communication may be poignant with your loved ones today, says Ganesha. Your unpretentious character will seek to safeguard the feelings of others from being hurt. You will learn that total agreement is sometimes twice as seductive in love’s intimacies, feels Ganesha.

Gemini: You need to guard against hurting the sentiments of anyone today. You need to pay greater attention to the problems of your elders and solve their issues. Post noon you may find yourself busy in religious or intellectual pursuits, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Can too much of love is a bad thing? Well, you will find it today, warns Ganesha. Today you may find your relationship in throes of chaos. There may be an outburst of emotions by both of you. And, if you both share the same sun sign then the situation may get out of control due to such overflow of emotions. Thus, it’s advisable that you keep a strict tab on your sentiments.

Leo: You will not compromise with your principles today, and will feel satisfied with yourself as a result. However, do not lose your conciliatory approach. You need to be practical and business like about your professional affairs, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha says you will raise the bar today. You will set higher goals for yourself, and will want to crack the existing barriers. You will be deeply concerned in the afternoon about your finances. Petty matters will lower your spirits. However, Ganesha advises you to climb the next rung in the ladder by spending the evening in spiritual pursuits.

Libra: Ganesha foresees that today you will chart out your future course of action, so that any steps you take from thereon leads only to success. Sudden and unexpected profits are also on the cards as on the professional front, increased reputation and rewards knock on your door.

Scorpio: The chemistry between you and your partner would be electrifying. Ganesha foresees a day full of romantic indulgences. Things at home front would be pretty relaxing. You are on a money saving mission today and your bargaining skills would definitely yield benefits.

Sagittarius: The fountain of creativity will be gushing within you today. You may strive to take on new challenges later in the day. Workplace may offer economic gains later in the evening. But do not neglect your health, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: You know your cards well, now it all depends upon how you play them to your advantage and boost your business, feels Ganesha. You have an efficient team working for you, but you will need to examine their talents without any biases. If they perform well in absolute terms, you can expect the productivity you require from them, today.

Aquarius: If you are associated with law and legal matters, today is a favourable day for you. You will aim for the stars, because you know that even if you can’t reach there, you will not end up being in the mud. Later on the day, you will receive some favourable news, feels Ganesha.

Pisces: You need to control the vortex of emotions swirling through you. Your savage mood swings could have a bearing on vital decisions you need to take today. You need to guard against being emotional, be more calculative in your dealings, and think lesser about chasing after money, says Ganesha.