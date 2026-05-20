Today’s horoscope, based on astrology, offers guidance on love, relationships, career decisions and financial matters. Some zodiac signs may see professional recognition, while others could reconnect with loved ones or make unplanned travel arrangements. Here is what the stars indicate for you today.

Aries: Today will be a difficult, action-packed day. You may not agree with your friends about trifling matters, but you will love it. You will complete all work that has been pending, which will give you relief. Ganesha says it is an optimistic day.

Taurus: This is one of those days when not go well, warns Ganesha. No matter how hard you try, you may not be able to keep problems and difficulties at bay. You may not be pleased or comfortable doing what has been assigned or required, and could simply sit sullenly, doing nothing. Do not, therefore, take up anything difficult or complex. Stick to simple and easy things. Knowing that this day will pass, you should try to remain optimistic.

Gemini: You face a hectic and demanding day-to-day. You will spend your entire day wondering how best to channelise your energy and enthusiasm. You may be prone to extreme mood swings as well. Meditative techniques should help you keep your mind calm, says Ganesha.

Cancer: You will focus on financial matters and plan accordingly. Compared to expenses, you will save more. A beneficial day for cashiers, money lenders and petty traders. Ganesha counsels hard work to achieve success.

Leo: You will be filled with extraordinary self-confidence and will be able to take on huge risks. Sportspersons will be able to make a lot of progress in their fields. You will square off against any obstacles in your way using your entire might. While it is a good day for you, keep a curb on your speculations, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will remain engrossed in personal matters at the cost of professionalism. Solve your problems today by taking them head-on. Ganesha warns you not to let your emotions suppress your enterprising spirit, especially in the evening.

Libra: Ganesha says today you will try to be adept in your favourite subject. Today you will be buying antique artistic things too. If any legal proceedings are going on, then the results will be in your favour. You shall be a success in everything that you touch today. Your artistic streak will come to the fore today and you will develop an interest in the fine arts

Scorpio: Thank Ganesha that you have the grace to handle pressure at work, because today, you are going to be bogged down with a lot of work pressure. By the end of the day, try some stress-busting activities like yoga, meditation of listening to soft music.

Sagittarius: You are caught in a whirlpool of emotions, predicts Ganesha. You may come across many ups and downs today. However, nothing seems to deter you from your determination and dedication towards work.

Capricorn: Forced to do some backbreaking work today, you will feel exhausted by the end of the day. It is a cut-throat competition when it comes to the business world. Your arch-rivals are looking out for one small opportunity to damage your business and reputation. But, you are no less. You understand their moves. Ganesha predicts that you will be ready with an equally strong counterattack and fight back.

Aquarius: You may receive some good news from the foreign shores today. The day will bring on a positive note and it will remain like that for the whole twenty-four hours. You’ll be in a mood to merry and it will be transformed to everyone around you, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Those who work hard to move towards their goals will do well today. It is a good day for business. You will be able to do a lot of new things in your job today. With Ganesha’s blessings, you will definitely succeed, but you need to work hard without getting disappointed.