Aries: Today, you need to access every bit of your mental agility. Quick and spontaneous decisions are the need of the hour. But a word of caution from Ganesha: take advice, as these decisions could have long-term implications, especially if they involve money.

Taurus: Hoist the sails and prepare to leave port. Your sugar-coated words will seal business deals with ease, predicts Ganesha. The activity and action may slow down as the day progresses. Resist the urge to get sentimental as it could lead to conflicts that will haunt you in the days to come, warns Ganesha.

Gemini: You will be seized by a desire to go on a trip with friends and family. This trip may have been some time in the planning as well. The day will be filled with fun and frolic and entertainment. Marital life will be blissful as well, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Though you work with dedication, you will be dejected as higher-ups do not fully appreciate your devotion. Don’t take it to heart, says Ganesha, and suggests not to be sad. In the end, you will succeed with your firmness and boldness. By evening, you may have tense moments.

Leo: Your competitors will try to malign your reputation today. They will try to spoil your image and impression in front of others. You need to be courageous and nip their efforts in the bud. You need to delegate decision-making activities to others today. Your wrong decisions need to be buried by you, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Ganesha says a turning point in life is important if you wish to understand it in a betterway. You will excel in whatever you do today. Financial matters and relationships are on top of the priority list, but perhaps not in the same order. You will spend a lot of time praying to God.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will be a different person today, full of vigor and enthusiasm. You will be able to showcase your creative skills in your personal life and at the same time you will be able to go ahead in your chosen field and gain prestige too. You will have to make a decision about studying further in the field of higher education abroad.

Scorpio: Elegance personified, you are loaded with compliments today. This may encourage you to do better work and have good equations with people. However, make sure your success does not go to your head and affect your work, warns Ganesha. Watch your words while communicating.

Sagittarius: Conversation and interaction with like-minded people is going to make your day, says Ganesha. Shooting ideas, brainstorming and casual discussions may enlighten you today. Those around you will enjoy your company.

Capricorn: It is always easy to lose mental balance when going gets tough, but Ganesha advises you to hold on to your patience as it will help you reach your destination. Don’t enter into war of words with anyone at work as the conflicts may harm you very badly. On personal front, you will open up to your partner, and make him/her feel how important he/she is for you.

Aquarius: Today, you will decide to clean up the pile of files on the desk at work. Also, you will do everything that it requires to lighten the burden. Ganesha advises you to plan out your career wisely and set targets for the future.

Pisces: You are not too much of a money-minded person. Planning your finances for the future may not really be your cup of tea. You take every day as it comes. However, you will have an epiphany of sorts today and decide to become more serious towards life. You will finally realize the value of planning for your finances. Do not disregard this, says Ganesha.