A brand new day is here, and the stars have a little something for everyone! Whether you’re planning a fun date, juggling work challenges, or just craving your favourite food, Ganesha’s got some insights to help you make the most of it. Read on to find out what today has in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries: Today, you may look around and feel grateful for the wonderful blessings bestowed on you — your family, home, job, friends. This may prompt you to organise a little thanksgiving kind of get-together with your family and friends. Ganesha gives thumbs up.

Taurus: Your moral well-being and physical health will take precedence over all other things today, predicts Ganesha. If you have any business decisions pending, you might seal the deal over lunch this afternoon. It is an auspicious day to propose for marriage, says Ganesha.

Gemini: You are likely to take your time and read a situation carefully before you take any important decisions, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may go on a pleasure trip to recharge your batteries.

Cancer: As a leader, you may deal with others with an iron hand masked under a velvet glove. You may come across as lenient and considerate on the face of it, but you will not spare anyone who crosses you. This may change as the day passes, but your colleagues and subordinates will be wary of you for the remainder of the day.

Leo: Ganesha foresees today as a day full of duplicities, as you foster amazing feelings and astonishing fears. It’s like you don’t know whether to be happy or scared. At work, you may do well to anticipate a sudden turn of events as hectic business activities take their toll on you. Towards evening, you may want to enhance your outlook and be part of a few social dos, suggests Ganesha.

Virgo: Today, you shall be in a receptive frame of mind, open to all ideas; yet the stubborn will rule when decision-making matters, predicts Ganesha. Organise and sort out things at work today. But in the evening, enjoy a fine meal and then, may be, summon the courage to pop the question, says Ganesha.

Libra: Today, you touch a new high when it comes to self-reliance. The pledges and promises you make may tend to perplex people at your workplace. Afternoon may see you taking on other people’s responsibilities as well. Your vigour reaches its highest point in the evening, expects Ganesha.

Scorpio: The flamboyance with which you do your work leaves people awestruck. At work, your dedication will win rich favour from your bosses. After dusk, let your hair down and have a great time, says Ganesha. Unwind with music or meditation in the night, suggests Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Gold finger might just be your nick name today. Whatever you take up to do will yield results much more than expected. You would not shy away from showering praise on others for their contribution. Beloved ones will be the cyno sure of your attention. Ganesha, however, advises you to be prudent when spending on them.

Capricorn: All the factors responsible for a successful life, be it positive attitude, perseverance, time management or strong and supportive well-wishers, are favouring you. But, do not take it very easy, advises Ganesha. You understand the importance and seriousness of the situations, and try to take your colleagues along with you to accomplish your goals. Spending more time with family will make you realise that how important you are for your loved ones.

Aquarius: Your friends will make your day, especially those in high places will prove invaluable. With their assistance, you may even start a new venture without a hitch. If a professional, you will meet with wonderful success. If a student, have no worries about missing a few classes, says Ganesha. Your classmates will bail you out!

Pisces: Today, you are likely to sign new agreements and ink new contracts, which will later prove to be milestones in your path to progress. Your financial position is also likely to grow stronger, and your savings ought to become more robust, planning as you are for future exigencies, says Ganesha.