A brand new day is here, and the stars have a little something for everyone! Whether you’re planning a fun date, juggling work challenges, or just craving your favourite food, Ganesha’s got some insights to help you make the most of it. Read on to find out what today has in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries: No matter what you do, today you are not going to have your way. The times when you have been selfish are finished. Besides, you are likely to solicit trouble today. It may actually turn out to be good for you, says Ganesha, provided you change the focus of your actions.

Taurus: Today you are likely to remain in an uncertain, indecisive frame of mind. You could, early morning, have an irresistible urge to take a holiday and go off on a long vacation with your friends and family members. After contacting everyone and getting them interested, you could have a change of mind and decide to get back to office and attend to the work in hand.

Gemini: It is not too bright a day for reaping the rewards of your hard work. A deeply buried desire as well as your sentimental nature will be the cause for some mood swings today. You will be subject to mental stress on account of this. You need to improve your viewpoint on certain matters, says Ganesha.

Cancer: With Ganesha’s grace you will reap an unexpected gain, and help, joy and excitement on the home front. You will be affectionate towards family members. Yet in afternoon, you may have mood change. Ganesha counsels you to be calm, or else you will lose peace of mind.

Leo: Whether you are an entrepreneur or an employee, you will spend more time at the office as compared to home. This is primarily because you will be full of energy and enthusiasm towards your work. Events will conspire to draw your attention towards work as well. You need to guard against taking financial risks, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Like a goose mother, you will be intensely over-protective and will desire to be in reclusion. Matters of the heart will come to fruition faster than you could have imagined. Ganesha says you will at last overcome your tendency for procrastination, and it will be a fulfilling day.

Libra: Ganesha says today is a good day to start out with new ventures. You shall be interested in fine arts like drawing, classical music, dance etc as the artistic streak in your nature comes to the fore, and their pursuit shall make you happy. Ganesha wishes you luck and success in all your ventures

Scorpio: You are the man who keeps his promises and that’s rare. Besides fulfilling your seniors’ expectations at work, you also manage to fulfill the desires of your family. Work while you work and play while you play, a neat line between the two will result in to a happy life, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: A typical trait, you are possessive about your belongings today, says Ganesha. You are easily able to meet your deadlines at work and submit the things on time. This will keep your energy levels intact. In a nutshell, bright and beautiful day in store for you.

Capricorn: You are an idol for those who find it difficult to maintain a balance between personal and professional life. During the day, you will give importance to work rather than focusing on your passion, says Ganesha. You will, however, take some small breaks here and there to freshen up your mood. You may put your personal life on the back burner for some time, but it will not harm you in any way.

Aquarius: The day promises to be filled with freshness. You will apply your mind and find solution to some of the complicated questions. You will now get the clarity about your paths and directions. Try to meet as many people as you can and build new relations, so that you can add a fresh perspective to your life.

Pisces: There is a high chance that you will get closer to someone who has hitherto only been an acquaintance. There is also a distinct possibility of love at first sight and yet at the same time Ganesha advises you to take one wary step at a time and not let the fast pace of relationships overwhelm you. The whirlwind of emotions may calm down around evening as you spend more time with just yourself. Things will be lax and laid back at the work place today as personal life takes a front seat.