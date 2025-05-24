A brand new day is here, and the stars have a little something for everyone! Whether you’re planning a fun date, juggling work challenges, or just craving your favourite food, Ganesha’s got some insights to help you make the most of it. Read on to find out what today has in store for your zodiac sign.

Aries: The day sparkles with opportunities and pleasures, you just have to look in the right place. If you’ve been looking to seal a relationship, today is the day to propose, says Ganesha! Be careful while driving, and be subtle in suggestion.

Taurus: You will hear the division bell beckoning you to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Today is an encouraging day for big business deals and new projects. In the afternoon, you may fall victim to iniquity. Safeguard your money from green-eyed monsters, advises Ganesha.

Gemini: It is highly probable that you will channel your energy constructively, instead of worrying about minor issues, predicts Ganesha. In the evening, you are likely to go on a shopping spree with your sweetheart. Doesn’t fret, the expenditure promises handsome returns.

Cancer: You will decide to expose certain unreasonable conventions and traditions, and you will be able to do so successfully, predicts Ganesha. In the afternoon, you may incur the displeasure of your bosses. In the evening, you will be able to draw pleasure from whatever you do.

Leo: Your wish to be in a cocoon, protected from the vagaries of the world, will come to fruition today as you remain sensitive and protected, says Ganesha. At work, you will be filled with a sense of purpose, and a feeling of solidity. But it is the evening that you should look forward to, as you are assured of a fantastic time with your family and loved ones. Time for one sensational trip or a night out, suggests Ganesha!

Virgo: Your professional life may just bounce up higher than ever today, predicts Ganesha. Expect incentives as well today. Executing plans to perfection will come naturally to you. In the evening, family will drown you in their unconditional love. A bright, charming day, says Ganesha.

Libra: It’s now or never for you, as today, you may finally take out time to do some sound thinking for your future goals and success. Things seem to go your way, and all your plans are beautifully executed towards the afternoon. Also, find time in the evening to be with the ones dear to you. A movie and dinner sounds like a good idea to Ganesha. Enjoy life in all its goodness!

Scorpio: Proposals of your choice will come your way today says Ganesha. You shall probably retreat into your shell in the afternoon. But the passing hours will bring out a different you. At work, you shall greatly impress your boss with sparkling results, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Today, you will probably emerge as the victorious gladiator in the arena of sports and games, says Ganesha. But later in the day, some hurdles may come across your path. At your desk, your bosses might just lend you a helping hand to assist you to finish off pending jobs.

Capricorn: It’s not every day that you wake up with a positive feeling, one that pushes you to make right everything that has been going wrong around and within you. Today, you may be in one of those high-spirited moods, says Ganesha. At home, you will strive to gain the confidence of your family members while at work, you will slog hard the entire day and get adequately rewarded for the same.

Aquarius: You will finally make an effort to get in touch with old friends. At work, you find your public relation skills suddenly enhanced and even your rivals salute you! Naturally, the happiest is your beloved, who appreciates all the things you say. Enjoy it while it lasts, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Not the best of days for you, haunted as you will be by feelings of insecurity. However, do not be in too much of a hurry to get in the mood to grieve, for the evening brings you pleasant times in the company of your soul mate, says Ganesha.