Aries: Something unexpected may happen. Though you may not comprehend all that takes place, Ganesha says it is fine. Stay away from stressful activities, as you may need to go out in the evening. Put on the glitter and gloss, as some good music and dance are expected to come your way.

Taurus: Today, you are likely to face it difficult to impress or influence others. If you have set your mind on acquiring something, you may face initial setbacks but eventually, you will succeed in getting hold of it. Everything you engage in will work out fine. Be friendly and outgoing to all, more so during the latter half of the day. That will make your fortune smile even more. The day will bring unexpected gains to businessmen, assures Ganesha.

Gemini: Religious pursuits will take up a large chunk of your time today. You will incur expenses on religious rituals and charity work. You will find yourself going to a place of worship in search of peace and solitude, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Ganesha says you will win over people with your oratory. So it will speed up your work. In the afternoon, you will get news of monetary gain in the office. Be on the guard, minor ailments may bother you, warns Ganesha.

Leo: Ganesha foresees today as a day full of duplicities, as you foster amazing feelings and astonishing fears. It’s like you don’t know whether to be happy or scared. At work, you may do well to anticipate a sudden turn of events as hectic business activities take their toll on you. Towards evening, you may want to enhance your outlook and be part of a few social dos, suggests Ganesha.

Virgo: You will be smitten by the love bug today. And Ganesha says to make the most of it. In matters regarding your career, you will soon sight your destination, and make renewed efforts to reach it as fast as you possibly can. A candlelight dinner will put you in high spirits.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will find happiness and enhanced vigour today. You will make plans to go with your friends or family members for a short trip or excursion. You will be confused about something in the day which will drive you to seek answers in religious or philosophical discourses.

Scorpio: You may come across unexpected monetary gains today, says Ganesha. You are likely to be tagged as a ‘reliable’ employee of the company and you may be entitled for many other benefits that your company has to offer. This may increase your energy and enthusiasm towards work.

Sagittarius: Time and tide waits for none, they say. To make the most of the present times, you need to pull up your socks. You will soon take up the challenging task of getting organised in your ways and focusing on the goals of life. At work, you leave no stone unturned to achieve your goals but may fail to fulfil your superiors’ expectations.

Capricorn: All the factors responsible for a successful life, be it positive attitude, perseverance, time management or strong and supportive well-wishers, are favouring you. But, do not take it very easy, advises Ganesha. You understand the importance and seriousness of the situation and try to take your colleagues along with you to accomplish your goals. Spending more time with family will make you realise how important you are for your loved ones.

Aquarius: You need a break! Plan a trip, go for a movie, or join a weekend meditation retreat. You may be burning yourself out. A little holiday will get you going once again. If nothing else, a game of tennis, or a brisk walk in the evening should do the trick.

Pisces: Frustration born out of a sense of stagnation will make you aggressive today. And while you are not likely to be able to meet all your deadlines, you will still make enough of an impact for people to realise the importance of your presence. Worry not, for things will take a turn for the better soon, says Ganesha.