Aries: Your day is packed full. There are negotiations, commitments, plans and decisions to wade through. You may feel low on energy and swamped due to lack of information and input from others. But clarity will return gradually as matters conclude, says Ganesha.

Taurus: Armed with ingenuity and lateral thinking, you are all set to take on today with practised ease, feels Ganesha. The toughest of problems will crumble like a house of cards before your intellect. A promotion or salary hike is also likely today. Money lenders and brokers will have a profitable day, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will do an amazing job in dividing your time between work and family. Despite your preoccupation with work, you will take time off for your family, and even plan out a small outing, leaving them pleasantly surprised. Also, your dreams are about to come true. Now, how many times does that happen in a lifetime?

Cancer: You will spend your day reflecting on your past and thinking about what went wrong, predicts Ganesha. But keep in mind that your mistakes won’t lead to the end of the world unless you are a nuclear scientist. So get your act together, and stop brooding over your mistakes.

Leo: On some days, the sun doesn’t seem to have risen from the east, and neither does it seem you have gotten up on the right side of the bed. You start your day in a tensed atmosphere in the morning, caused by some annoyance on the part of one of your family members. But the day is not as bad as it seems. Your mood will change for the better as the day progresses, thanks to your attempt to keep yourself busy. Ganesha expects the day’s initial distress to turn into an evening of ecstasy.

Virgo: Razor-sharp and aesthetic to the last cell in your body, entertain and enthral people with your guile, especially at a social do, says Ganesha. But conserve that zest and save the time to pay due attention to matters of supreme importance, warns Ganesha.

Libra: Monotonous is the word to describe the way things have been till now, but no more, says Ganesha. It might be a very good idea for you to take a break from things around you and go on a small trip. Invigorate yourself with a small picnic with family and friends. It shall go a long way in boosting your energy and enhancing your awareness and wisdom in the coming future. In any case, the stars predict satisfying results for private affairs. Also, you will impress the opposite sex quite easily, thinks Ganesha.

Scorpio: You are in a mood of introspection and analysis, says Ganesha. This is likely to give you a clear vision in the days to come. Your systematic approach towards work will provide you room to think out of the box. Your innovative ideas may bag applause from superiors and bosses.

Sagittarius: Begin your day with a renewed zest. Consider a jump case of a lucrative offer. Cracking a telephonic interview may prove to be a milestone in your career path. Your dedication and determination towards your work and goals make you a deserving employee, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: You will find the day to be taxing, mostly because of the amount of work delegated to you, says Ganesha. But it will take trouble quite an effort to dampen your spirit. You will be in the fray in the latter part of the day but will leave your rivals trailing behind in terms of business strategies. Success will be yours if you ensure to be mindful of your moves.

Aquarius: You may huff and puff, but today is not the day when you’ll finish what you started. Don’t lose heart, the future is promising. Take a break, says Ganesha, you’ve worked enough. The results are on the way.

Pisces: An important day today, you can expect to reach a much-awaited milestone either on the domestic front or at the workplace, says Ganesha. Expect your professional status and your social standing to receive a boost.